Return of the XPS: Dell resurrects iconic brand at CES after customer demand
COO says "branding matters" as Dell bucks trend at CES to bring back beloved XPS
Dell's XPS brand of laptops is back by popular demand, less than a year after the company shelved the name in favour of more AI-focused monikers.
Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer at Dell Technologies, revealed three new models of XPS were coming back, with the brand taking a central position in the company's laptop offerings. As such, the XPS will be restored as a consumer-focused brand, rather than the commercial one it was originally.
As for why, Clarke said that "branding matters" and that the company had "listened" to its customers, essentially, bringing the XPS brand back from the dead by popular demand.
At CES 2025, almost a year to the day, Dell announced it was killing off the XPS brand, along with Latitude, Inspiron, and Precision. In their place came the 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' models – a move that was designed to simplify shopping, giving customers an easier way to differentiate between entry and premium tier laptops.
The all-new XPS will come in 14in, 16in, and 13in – a model that wasn't a thing 90 days prior to the announcement, according to Clarke. Though it does match the 2024 lineup of 13in, 14in, and 17in models.
Both the 14in and 16in models have Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and built-in Intel Arc graphics with 12 Xe cores. Dell suggests that the XPS 14 and XPS 16 can deliver up to 57% and 78% faster AI performance than previous XPS models.
They include a completely redesigned thermal system to support the claimed performance with fans Dell describes as both its "largest and thinnest yet". As a whole, both the 14in and 16in models are its thinnest, measuring just 14.6mm.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
What does this mean for AI PCs?
AI PCs have become ubiquitous over the last two years, fueled by the demand for on-device generative AI tools and the higher spec requirements of Windows 11. CES 2026 has still seen a raft of AI-focused laptops, but there is slightly less emphasis on the AI capabilities.
It isn't the end of AI PCs, as such, but Dell's decision to bring back the XPS is perhaps an admission that the general public is starting to get fed up with the terminology and the naming conventions.
Although it could also be seen as Dell rolling out the greatest hits, especially as it is so very different from what its competitors have launched at CES.
There was no mention of the Pro and Pro Max brands and very little mention of AI in its presentation. HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer, however, all came to CES 2026 with AI-named products, such as the HP EliteBoard AI mini PC and the Acer Swift 14 AI.
Bobby Hellard is ITPro's Reviews Editor and has worked on CloudPro and ChannelPro since 2018. In his time at ITPro, Bobby has covered stories for all the major technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, and regularly attends industry-leading events such as AWS Re:Invent and Google Cloud Next.
Bobby mainly covers hardware reviews, but you will also recognize him as the face of many of our video reviews of laptops and smartphones.
-
-
HP EliteBook X G2i 14in review
Reviews A superbly light and attractive notebook with a great keyboard and bright display
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants an end to the term ‘AI slop’ in 2026
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella might want the term "AI slop" shelved in 2026, but businesses will still be dealing with increasing output problems and poor returns.
-
HP's EliteBook X G2i 14in is the featherweight champion of CES 2026
Reviews A superbly light and attractive notebook with a great keyboard and bright display
-
Why a Dell Pro laptop is all you need and more for 2026
With built-in NPUs and sturdy portability, Dell Pro laptops are a reliable tool for the future of productivity
-
The Dell Pro Max 16 Plus is a superb mobile workstation with one major flaw
Reviews The Pro Max 16 ticks almost all the mobile workstation boxes, but you'll need to love numeric keypads
-
The Dell Pro Max 14 Premium laptop is a stunning, money-no-object 14-inch workstation – but there are some software niggles
Reviews The Pro Max 14 gets the Premium treatment, and it's a brilliant blend of power and portability
-
Dell laptops: Are they worth the investment for business?
With optimized hardware for the best performance and battery life, Dell laptops quell common rumors about AI PCs
-
High performance and long battery life: How Dell AI PCs offer the best of both worlds
Unlocking the true potential of on-device AI requires a perfect balance between software and hardware
-
Reassuringly expensive, but the Dell 14 Premium laptop is an XPS 14 by any other name
Reviews The Dell 14 Premium laptop aims for the stars, but design deja vu and unimpressive battery life see it fail to launch
-
The Dell Pro 27 Plus is sharp, stylish, and oh-so-sensible – a nearly perfect business monitor
Reviews A very smartly attired monitor that offers a great balance of good-enough image quality, connectivity, and ergonomics