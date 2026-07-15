Meta used a ‘constellation of internal artificial intelligence systems’ to target workers in recent layoffs, lawsuit claims – keystroke monitoring data, AI token usage, and performance ratings allegedly decided employee fates

A group of current and former Meta employees is suing the company, claiming that it used AI to target those on medical or family leave for layoffs.

In May, Meta announced it was cutting around 8,000 staff , representing roughly 10% of its workforce. According to the lawsuit, the tech giant used AI systems to identify those set for redundancy.

These systems allegedly took into account keystroke monitoring data, AI token usage

“Meta did not assemble the termination list through the considered judgment of managers who knew the work,”