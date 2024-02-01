Go virtual in 3 steps, with Forrester
Put virtual reality technology to work in your business
Get first-hand case studies from companies who have already taken their first step into the future of work.
Discover the six key benefits you need to consider when building a business case, and the eight XR features and applications that can solve specific employee problems
View this report from the expert analysts at Forrester to discover why successful enterprise VR efforts are pragmatic, specific, and humanized.
Provided by Meta
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.