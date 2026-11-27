The UK’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has taken systems offline in the wake of an apparent cyber attack.

In a statement published this morning, the government agency said it has shuttered services “as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident”.

Key online services for pensions, PIP applications, and universal credit are inaccessible for users following the shutdown. According to the DWP, benefit and pension payments have not been affected and will be “paid as normal”.

“If an online service you need is unavailable, please try again later,” the statement reads. The department urged users to remain vigilant for potential scams, noting that it will “never message you to ask for bank details or ask you to click on links”.

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Exact details on the scale and scope of the breach are yet to be confirmed. However, the DWP said it is coordinating with relevant authorities to address the issue.

“We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre [NCSC] and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimize any disruption,” the agency said.

No information on a potential resumption of online services has been provided.

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DWP cyber attack: Agency commended for acting swiftly

Trevor Dearing, senior director of critical infrastructure at Illumio, commended the DWP for its swift action in shutting down services.

“DWP has done the right thing by acting quickly and keeping benefit and pension payments flowing,” he said. “The reality we're facing at the moment is that switching off services temporarily is how organizations try to stop an attack getting worse, and people will have to get used to that.”

Dearing added, however, that precautionary measures are often a “symptom of limited containment” and that the incident could escalate.

“Public sector networks are huge, interconnected and full of legacy systems, so when you can't be sure how far an attacker has moved, the only safe option is to pull the plug,” he commented.

The incident comes in the wake of repeated warnings by agencies such as the NCSC over escalating cybersecurity threats for critical UK services.

In early November, the NCSC warned that critical industries spanning healthcare, aviation, public services, and energy networks all face growing threats from state-backed threat actors .

NCSC CEO Richard Horne said the UK faces a “real prospect of an unprecedented rise in the number of cyber incidents” in the coming months.

On 16 November, the House of Lords National Resilience Committee published a report which slammed the UK government’s cyber resilience capabilities . The committee said current plans remain outdated, and called on Downing Street to appoint a dedicated cabinet minister for national resilience.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is released.

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