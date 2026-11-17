Government slammed for ‘complacent’ cyber resilience stance as MPs warn UK is unprepared for future threats
A survey of MPs on national cyber resilience comes after a House of Lords committee slammed the government’s preparations
British MPs have voiced growing concerns over the scale of threats facing critical national infrastructure, according to new research.
Analysis from NCC Group shows more than half of lawmakers (51%) believe the country is failing to keep pace with rising cybersecurity risks. Just under half (47%), meanwhile, said the UK is woefully unprepared to defend against a major attack targeting critical infrastructure assets.
The findings from NCC Group come in the wake of a series of devastating attacks on European supermarket chains.
Threat actors capitalized on vulnerabilities in refrigeration systems to tamper with temperature settings, spoiling food and creating widespread disruption. Similar attacks on a French blood bank provider also wrought havoc.
According to NCC Group, these incidents highlight how vulnerabilities in connected systems can “disrupt physical operations and supply chains” and raises questions about the UK’s ability to respond to a similar incident.
“These findings indicate that MPs recognize the threat landscape is changing rapidly, driven by both technology and geopolitics, with significant implications for critical infrastructure,” said Louise Horton, government affairs lead at NCC Group.
“For critical infrastructure organizations, the challenge is being able to demonstrate their ability to respond to the evolving landscape before a cyber attack even hits.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
NCC Group said the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill provides ample opportunity for the UK to strengthen its approach to national resilience. However, it questioned whether requirements will “translate into measurable improvements”.
“Resilience is not just about organizational readiness and regulatory requirements,” Horton commented. “Organizations must build and maintain the confidence of political decision makers and the public in the delivery of essential services through disruption.”
“Critical infrastructure leaders around the globe need to consider what partnership they require with government, politicians and regulators to shape the public's view of national readiness for the evolving geopolitical landscape.”
Growing national threats
NCC Group’s study follows the publication of a House of Lords report which warned that the UK is severely underprepared for a major cyber-related crisis.
The House of Lords National Resilience Committee said plans remain outdated, particularly given organizations across the country now face increasingly sophisticated AI-powered threats.
“The world is more turbulent and insecure than it has been for decades. Yet in the face of potentially catastrophic risks, the Government appears complacent and the UK is underprepared,” said committee chair Baroness Coussins.
“We need urgent action to connect our plans, protect essential services and make preparedness part of everyday life.”
A series of recommendations outlined in the report include the appointment of a dedicated cabinet minister for national resilience, as well as a chief resilience officer at secretary level.
Earlier this month, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued a report claiming critical infrastructure operators now face AI-powered cyber threats from threat groups linked to Russia, China, and other hostile nations.
NCSC CEO Richard Horne said the UK faces a “real prospect of an unprecedented rise in the number of cyber incidents” in the coming months.
Food for thought
Mark Molyneux, field CTO for Northern Europe at Commvault, said the House of Lords report is right to question whether the UK is prepared for a national crisis.
Appointing government ministers charged with overseeing resilience could help improve alignment and transparency, according to Molyneux, but that’s only half the battle.
“Appointing a dedicated resilience minister and chief resilience officer is a welcome step, but new job titles alone won't make the country more resilient,” he commented.
“The true test will be whether this new role is empowered to bring government, critical industries, and technology providers together to strengthen the UK’s ability to withstand and recover from a crisis.”
Molyneux said that given 95% of the UK’s food supply chain is concentrated among just nine companies, recent examples in mainland Europe raise serious concerns.
“A cyber attack on any one could disrupt supply chains and access to essential goods,” he said.
“The government's priority must be ensuring critical industries can withstand and recover from these threats,” Molyneux added. “Resilience shouldn't be measured by whether plans exist on paper, but whether they work when a crisis hits.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Onecom Partners launches full fibre broadband service through APFN integration
News An expanded partnership with AllPoints Fibre Networks (APFN) brings multi-network full fibre broadband to the OneHub partner portal
-
MSPs are becoming the de facto CISO
Industry Insights The rise of the de facto CISO presents a significant growth opportunity for MSPs. Still, only those who can demonstrate leadership, expertise, and trust will successfully transition from service provider to strategic advisor
-
NCSC puts critical infrastructure to the test with new assessment scheme
News The program will match public sector bodies and critical infrastructure providers with accredited partners
-
The NCSC says AI-powered cyber attacks are coming for UK firms – but they still need to sharpen up on basic security practices
News Critical national infrastructure organizations need to take advantage of the help available, and invest a great deal more
-
CISA urges federal agencies to patch after PHP exploits observed
News The PHP vulnerabilities sent the web into a frenzy last week as organizations rushed to apply patches
-
NCSC talks up agents for cyber defense – but there's an 'inconvenient truth' businesses need to accept
News Cyber defenders need to identify the lowest-risk actions that can be automated before making decisions about adoption
-
NCSC issues advice on cyber adversary simulation
News The guidance for potential suppliers comes as the cyber authority prepares to launch a formal scheme
-
'You cannot manage what you do not know': The NCSC is calling for a crackdown on shadow AI
News Organizations are urged to identify shadow AI use and tighten up security procedures
-
NCSC issues alert over 'zero-click' phishing campaign hitting enterprises
News Ukrainian organizations were used to test new zero-click techniques employed by Russian hackers
-
NCSC issues warning over Russian intelligence-backed threat group
News The advisory comes as the government cracks down on groups involved in “destructive cyber and hybrid operations”