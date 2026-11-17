British MPs have voiced growing concerns over the scale of threats facing critical national infrastructure, according to new research.

Analysis from NCC Group shows more than half of lawmakers (51%) believe the country is failing to keep pace with rising cybersecurity risks. Just under half (47%), meanwhile, said the UK is woefully unprepared to defend against a major attack targeting critical infrastructure assets.

The findings from NCC Group come in the wake of a series of devastating attacks on European supermarket chains .

Threat actors capitalized on vulnerabilities in refrigeration systems to tamper with temperature settings, spoiling food and creating widespread disruption. Similar attacks on a French blood bank provider also wrought havoc.

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According to NCC Group, these incidents highlight how vulnerabilities in connected systems can “disrupt physical operations and supply chains” and raises questions about the UK’s ability to respond to a similar incident.

“These findings indicate that MPs recognize the threat landscape is changing rapidly, driven by both technology and geopolitics, with significant implications for critical infrastructure,” said Louise Horton, government affairs lead at NCC Group.

“For critical infrastructure organizations, the challenge is being able to demonstrate their ability to respond to the evolving landscape before a cyber attack even hits.

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NCC Group said the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill provides ample opportunity for the UK to strengthen its approach to national resilience. However, it questioned whether requirements will “translate into measurable improvements”.

“Resilience is not just about organizational readiness and regulatory requirements,” Horton commented. “Organizations must build and maintain the confidence of political decision makers and the public in the delivery of essential services through disruption.”

“Critical infrastructure leaders around the globe need to consider what partnership they require with government, politicians and regulators to shape the public's view of national readiness for the evolving geopolitical landscape.”

Growing national threats

NCC Group’s study follows the publication of a House of Lords report which warned that the UK is severely underprepared for a major cyber-related crisis.

The House of Lords National Resilience Committee said plans remain outdated, particularly given organizations across the country now face increasingly sophisticated AI-powered threats .

“The world is more turbulent and insecure than it has been for decades. Yet in the face of potentially catastrophic risks, the Government appears complacent and the UK is underprepared,” said committee chair Baroness Coussins.

“We need urgent action to connect our plans, protect essential services and make preparedness part of everyday life.”

A series of recommendations outlined in the report include the appointment of a dedicated cabinet minister for national resilience, as well as a chief resilience officer at secretary level.

Earlier this month, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued a report claiming critical infrastructure operators now face AI-powered cyber threats from threat groups linked to Russia, China, and other hostile nations.

NCSC CEO Richard Horne said the UK faces a “real prospect of an unprecedented rise in the number of cyber incidents” in the coming months.

Food for thought

Mark Molyneux, field CTO for Northern Europe at Commvault , said the House of Lords report is right to question whether the UK is prepared for a national crisis.

Appointing government ministers charged with overseeing resilience could help improve alignment and transparency, according to Molyneux, but that’s only half the battle.

“Appointing a dedicated resilience minister and chief resilience officer is a welcome step, but new job titles alone won't make the country more resilient,” he commented.

“The true test will be whether this new role is empowered to bring government, critical industries, and technology providers together to strengthen the UK’s ability to withstand and recover from a crisis.”

Molyneux said that given 95% of the UK’s food supply chain is concentrated among just nine companies, recent examples in mainland Europe raise serious concerns.

“A cyber attack on any one could disrupt supply chains and access to essential goods,” he said.

“The government's priority must be ensuring critical industries can withstand and recover from these threats,” Molyneux added. “Resilience shouldn't be measured by whether plans exist on paper, but whether they work when a crisis hits.”

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