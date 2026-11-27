Fragile work devices could be costing businesses in frontline industries thousands of pounds per year in lost productivity, new research from Lenovo suggests, with workers losing an equivalent of two business weeks per year.

According to a survey of 1,000 frontline workers in UK sectors such as construction, manufacturing, logistics, energy, and retail, workers who experience touchscreen failures on tablets or other corporate devices lose around 1.8 working hours per week to these problems.

The study found that for more than 80% of respondents, a small tech problem can have a significant impact on their working day. Nearly half (44%) of workers who’ve had problems with touchscreens said they were delayed in completing tasks, and almost a third have been stopped from finishing jobs altogether.

The same group also said that these problems had a knock-on effect on customers, with 34% reporting an impact on production or operations, and more than 40% saying customers and members of the public were affected.

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In economic terms, 1.8 hours per week, multiplied over 50 working weeks per year, means a frontline worker on the ONS median full-time hourly pay rate of £20.81 is costing their employer almost £2,000 every year purely in time wasted dealing with touchscreen faults.

"Technology is the backbone of frontline operations, and when it fails, the consequences extend far beyond a broken device,” said Ashley Rolfe, Chief Technologist at Lenovo UK&I, “disrupting productivity, delaying customers and adding pressure to workers.”

Challenging conditions

Workers in frontline roles have more exacting technology needs, the survey found, with more than 50% of respondents dealing with long shifts, working on the move, or requiring devices with extended battery life.

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Around a third of frontline workers said they have had problems using touchscreen devices in the rain or while wearing gloves in the past year, and 44% said their device’s battery has run out.

The survey also revealed that these workers are increasingly concerned about how worsening weather conditions may impact their ability to do their jobs.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said they’re worried that “more frequent or extreme weather” could make their jobs more difficult, rising to over three-quarters in the energy and construction sectors.

Employees noted that technology isn’t always up to the task, either. Two thirds reported that technology that was supposedly ‘ruggedized’ has struggled to keep up with the realities of their role, and almost 80% agreed that hardware which appears suitable ‘on paper’ does not always perform as expected in real frontline environments”.

According to the study, 82% said that whether or not a device is suitable for frontline roles can only be judged in real-world conditions, and four out of five frontline workers believe that they and their colleagues should have more input into organisational technology being deployed to these roles.

"Our research shows that even supposedly rugged devices don't always live up to expectations,” Rolfe added, “highlighting the need for technology that's proven in the toughest real-world conditions, not just in a laboratory.”

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TOPICS Lenovo