British small businesses have overtaken their US counterparts on AI adoption rates, according to new research.

Analysis from Intuit shows UK SMBs are increasingly turning to AI to drive productivity, growth, and unlock time and cost savings. Around 88% of small firms now use AI regularly, with nearly half (48%) using the technology on a daily basis.

This marks a steep increase on the 68% of those who used the technology frequently last year, Intuit noted.

While adoption rates are rising, so too are the apparent benefits of the technology, the survey found.

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More than three-quarters (79%) of respondents said AI has helped improve productivity, which Intuit said shows the technology is “becoming an increasingly valuable part of everyday business operations”.

Simon Worsfold, economist at Intuit, said the findings show small businesses are capitalizing on the technology to counteract increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions.

“UK small businesses are facing uniquely acute operating cost pressures, prompting them to leverage AI more aggressively to protect margins and streamline everyday workflows,” he said.

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“This necessity-driven push is allowing British firms to move past simple experimentations and realize faster, more tangible productivity gains. Providing ongoing access to the right AI tools and digital infrastructure will be vital to sustaining this edge.”

Intuit pointed to a growing sense of confidence among small businesses, with almost three-quarters (74%) planning to invest further in the next three months to drive growth and efficiency.

Financial pressures still remain an ever-present concern, however. Half of respondents cited rising costs as a key worry moving forward, while 69% expect operating costs to surge over the next three months.

Small businesses are flocking to AI

The Intuit survey marks the latest in a string of studies to highlight growing AI adoption rates among UK and European-based small businesses. In July, research from IDC on behalf of SAS found that European SMBs were setting a global example on successful AI adoption .

Compared to North American counterparts, European firms are making “stronger progress in operationalizing AI” and integrating the technology within daily operations, the study noted.

IDC attributed much of this success to clear-cut readiness and preparation . Indeed, IT leaders across the region were prioritizing areas such as governance and taking a more measured approach to adoption, rather than moving fast and encountering downstream challenges.

Agility helps with small business adoption

Small businesses have a notable advantage over their larger counterparts in terms of AI adoption, separate research shows. Analysis from Dell Technologies found the inherent flexibility and agility that SMBs boast is paying dividends when it comes to integrating the technology.

Speaking to ITPro in August, Brian Horsburgh, UK small business country manager at Dell Technologies, highlighted a similar trend found in the IDC report: mainly that successful small firms have a clear cut strategy and don’t rush headlong into adoption.

“Having the right strategy is critical. Our research shows that those who are gaining the most from AI today say that AI use is coming from leadership as a priority,” Horsburgh said at the time.

Early success stories on this front have contributed to a prevailing sense of optimism among British SMBs, Dell Technologies found. Around two-thirds (66%) of firms said they now view AI as a “route to growth”.

More than half (56%) also view the technology as a means to gain a distinct competitive advantage moving forward.

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