A tech CEO with a rockstar image, a Chinese spy, and an $11bn swing in the AI market. For Nvidia, November was a rollercoaster after revelations about its founder and chief executive’s private affairs made headlines. Huang resigned, stocks crashed, the White House raised concerns, and despite all planning for tomorrow, the leather jacket was back in the game.
The Huang saga came in the wake of another major Microsoft Outage, with all elements of the productivity suite going offline for a significant period of time.
Did Nvidia make the right call? Can organizations still rely on Microsoft’s infrastructure? And what does this mean for the tech industry as we approach 2027? All is discussed on the November wrap episode of the ITPro Podcast; listen now.
Highlights
"If you were trying to keep up with this story, it was pretty difficult. The main thing I've compared it to is the situation with Sam Altman at OpenAI a couple of years ago, where it just felt like something new was happening almost every hour."
"That domino effect, caused massive issues. At one point, more than 80% of servers were unresponsive. Which is quite a staggering figure that this escualated to that extent."
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