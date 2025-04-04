Microsoft enters mini PC market with its slick Windows 365 Link
A modern thin client that works via the web and promises thorough security for remote and hybrid teams
Microsoft is entering the mini desktop PC market with the availability of its business-centric Windows 365 Link thin client.
The small, neat-looking black box has a shiny Windows logo on the top and will be available for $349.99 in several countries (including the US and UK).
Windows 365 Link was announced last November as a continuation of Microsoft's Cloud PC push. The device is easier for IT departments to manage than a traditional computer, reducing the need for hands-on support.
The Link won't appear in shops, as such, as it is marketed for businesses. To purchase, customers will likely need to buy in bulk from a Microsoft account team or an authorised reseller. Regional availability includes the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK.
Modern thin clients
The Link is a modern version of what is known as a 'thin client', a PC that runs a virtualized desktop off an on-site server. The difference here is that the 365 Link runs Windows over the internet so that the user can work from virtually anywhere. Also, Microsoft says it has been built to boot within seconds, which again, differentiates it from traditional thin clients.
The Link has dual 4K monitor support, four USB ports, an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as seamless connectivity with both wired and wireless peripherals.
What's more, the device's local processing capabilities offer high-performance video playback and video conferencing with Microsoft Teams meetings. For other meeting services, Microsoft said it was working with partner solutions such as Webex by Cisco, which might be available in the near future.
Microsoft had tested the Link with partners and selected customers before pushing it out for sale, taking in feedback for security. As such, the tech giant said the device "prioritizes security" and features a locked-down operating system with no local data or apps, and no local admin users.
Eliminating local data and apps "significantly reduces" the attack surface, according to Microsoft, making it harder for malicious actors to compromise the Windows 365 Link. The device will also come with passwordless authentication through Microsoft Entra ID, allowing users to sign in with multifactor authentication.
