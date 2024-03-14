Rugged goes mainstream

Front-line workers demand more from the company-supplied devices they use, with the majority having to deal with damaged cases and screens. And when more businesses are continuing to rely on these mobile workers, there’s now a new generation of users requiring rugged phones and tablets.

No longer associated with those in hi-vis jackets, rugged devices are replacing standard work-provided smartphones across industries, and as this Samsung report explains, this is boosting productivity and reducing costs - one device can now mean multiple uses.

Download this resource now to learn:

What “rugged” really means

How companies can get greater ROI from rugged devices

How partnering with Samsung can provide a stable operating system for continued high-level performance

