We're in the age of "mega-tasking," and here's what HP is doing about it

HP has unveiled 14 new office-based products for its fall launch, aiming to enable users to do more simultaneously on workstations, printing, and AI.

The launch includes a 49in monitor and a Grace Blackwell-powered AI desktop to help workers with what HP calls 'mega-tasking'.

Mega-tasking – a phrase the company used several times during the launch event for the devices – is multi-tasking taken to its extreme. It's also perhaps an admission that we're working on too many things all at once and generative AI is not simplifying our jobs like we had first thought.

The level of burnout in software development, security, and various other professions in technology is well-documented but, according to HP's research, we are also asking for it.

Workers want to get more done; they want more tools, more capabilities, and they want generative AI, the company claimed. HP's senior manager of NPI displays and docks, Umang Patel, compared the apparent desire to do everything at once to Iron Man, who works with such futuristic technology that he can complete multiple complex tasks simultaneously.

HP series 5 Pro conferencing monitor

What we need to be more efficient in this endeavour is to be able to see more of our tasks, HP claimed. Its answer is a 49in Series 5 Pro Conferencing monitor that is short in height but extremely wide. HP called this the world's first 'ultrawide' conferencing monitor and a new way to 'curate and maximize' a workspace.

The Series 5 Pro features AI noise reduction capabilities and a 'virtual multiple displays' feature that can be used to create up to three virtual workspaces. This is what will enable mega-tasking, the company claimed, allowing users to run and see multiple tasks at the same time. The Pro is described as a conferencing monitor, but the nod to mega-tasking also means it can be used by power users – providing they have a large enough desk or office space.

For remote workers, there is a significantly smaller display, the 14in Series 5 Portable. It connects to most laptops and comes with a nifty cover case that can be removed from the screen and then used as a mouse mat – there's also a range of fast scrolling, ergonomic input devices being launched this autumn.

Other desk-based products included the USB-C 100W G6 Dock, which has a proximity activation feature that can detect and connect a laptop over Bluetooth. The idea is to speed up pairing and reduce downtime for those who leave or move from their desks many times during the working day. The dock also features a single cable that can power multiple 4K displays, according to HP.

It wouldn't be a HP event without new AI-focused hardware, which this time came in the shape of a new desktop box, the HP ZGX Nano G1a workstation. This is a local, high-performance solution that's been curated for software developers, researchers, and data scientists. According to HP's research, 80% want specialized AI hardware, with 70% saying they need it for greater data privacy and 80% citing rising cloud costs. The ZGX has a Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell chip and can deliver up to 1,000 TOPS of AI performance, according to HP.

