DSM group opens green data center in Peterborough

Colocation and managed services firm DSM Group has opened a sustainability-focused data center in Peterborough with renewable energy, cutting-edge cooling technology, and responsible environmental stewardship.

The Eco Data Centre includes a 200kW solar farm, reducing the need for the data center to rely on non-green energy sources. The solar installation will generate renewable energy to run operations within the data center.

The DSM Eco Data Centre will offer colocation services for businesses seeking the scalability, flexibility, and security of the cloud. It promises continuous monitoring, rugged infrastructure, and 99.999% uptime for critical workloads.

"By exclusively powering its data center with renewable energy during daylight hours, the company not only demonstrates its commitment to sustainability but also sets a precedent for other businesses to follow suit," says the firm.

Beyond the green power used to run the data center, DSM has reduced its energy draw through efficient U-Systems water-cooled racks. These require less energy to run than the air-cooling systems generally found in data centers. Part of the water used to maintain optimal conditions for these water-cooled racks comes from a lake on the site, which doubles as a habitat for on-site wildlife.

"Our Eco Data Centre marks a pivotal moment for DSM and the wider IT industry," said DSM Group CEO Mike Richardson.

"We are setting a new benchmark for sustainability in data services, blending high-performance technology with a strong commitment to protecting the environment."

The firm said it hopes to expand the data center in the future, as it targets its sustainability target of net zero carbon emissions by 2028.

"This facility isn’t just a technological achievement, it’s a testament to the future of sustainable business. We’re building a legacy of environmental stewardship that’s designed to benefit both our clients and the planet," added Richardson.

With global data center capacity expected to double over the next five years, the environmental impact is becoming an increasing concern . Legislation is emerging, with the European Commission, for example, recently adopting a scheme for rating the sustainability of data centres, requiring data centre operators to report their key performance indicators.