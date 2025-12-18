Platform consolidation is the solution for MSPs’ growing pains

The role of a managed service provider (MSP) is far more complex than ever before. IT estates are becoming more complicated and larger than ever, meaning that MSP teams have an ever-growing array of devices, software, apps, and networks to manage, protect, and maintain.

Their responsibilities are growing, too. MSPs are also expected to be on the front line, helping secure an increasingly complex and hybrid client environment, from the endpoint to the server, as flexible and hybrid work continues to become the norm.

This has resulted in the growing market for MSP solutions. Indeed, research shows its global worth is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2029. This is a significant market opportunity for MSPs, whose offerings can be a huge value driver and cost saver for clients.

At the same time, however, MSPs also face unprecedented pressures. They need to scale operations, protect and help grow margins, and meet ever-changing client demands - all while facing the pressures of navigating an increasingly fragmented IT stack.

In this environment, MSPs need to be able to quickly, accurately, and reliably operate across multiple parts of the IT estate. This means working towards a single view of all workflows is a critical consideration for many MSPs. As a result, consolidation is a key concern, as the ability to manage a customer’s full IT estate from a single platform doesn’t just streamline operations for the MSP, it also unlocks significant differentiation from competitors.

What’s stopping consolidation?

The current picture for many MSPs is far from the ideal goal of consolidation. Most are operating a patchwork of remote monitoring and management (RMM), professional services automation (PSA), and endpoint tools.

They’re jumping between multiple dashboards and systems trying to resolve queries, while also facing inefficiencies and growing ticket lists. It’s an approach that also creates an increased risk of duplicated or faulty work, due to operating across multiple systems, meaning there’s a higher chance of human error.

It’s not the fault of hard-working agents, but the unwieldy web of solutions they’re having to wrangle. MSPs need to consider alternative solutions to the challenge of increasingly complex IT estates, rather than just letting the platforms pile up.

This is where consolidation comes in. It's often misunderstood as a cost-cutting exercise, but in 2025, it is actually far more strategic. These solutions stop tool sprawl and help rebuild tech infrastructure to suit the purposes of growth. architecture that was never designed to work as one

The power of purpose-built platforms

A successful consolidation strategy isn’t about replacing logos. For MSPs, a purpose-built, all-in-one platform can reduce operational drag. It also increases technicians’ productivity, allowing them to work from a single, multi-purpose system that enables all key operations.

A purpose-built platform can help MSPs manage day-to-day operations across clients. This ranges from technician workflows and asset visibility to endpoint protection and network health monitoring.

Taking a modular, cloud-native approach to architecture can also help support fine-grained role-based access control. This is particularly important in today's complex threat landscape. MSPs are required to safeguard their clients' endpoints from cyberattacks as well as shield them from the relentless evolution of malware, viruses, ransomware, and other threats.

What should MSPs look for in their unified solutions?

When evaluating unified solutions, the three most important capabilities to consider are true multi-tenancy, native AI, and modular architecture.

Robust multi-tenancy is crucial to maintaining strong service across a growing customer base. A modular architecture enables the business to scale up operations and add new capabilities as required, without sacrificing the benefits of the single platform.

As for native AI, the sky’s the limit. AI-powered automation can help operators to accelerate workflows with ticket summarisation, sentiment detection, alert correlation, and predictive thresholds. AI capabilities can speed up the repetitive work of technicians, meaning they can accurately prioritise the most important tickets and then deliver rapid solutions for selected tickets.

It’s also crucial that MSPs can add clients and capabilities on a truly scalable, seamless basis. This means the ability to integrate with third-party systems is also important. It can help them to connect seamlessly with tools across IT, security, and business ecosystems via open APIs and pre-built connectors.

Standing out

If MSPs want to enable long-term scale, security, and competitive differentiation, they need a platform that can adapt to their growth. As such, bringing standalone MSP tools together under a single platform can help support their preferred tools and remove friction, and drive scalability.

It’s these capabilities that will be crucial to achieve competitive differentiation in a crowded market where demands on MSPs are only growing. By improving visibility and adding intelligent AI-enabled tools, MSPs can not only deliver rapid results for customers but also ensure that their offering is future-proofed.