Vantage Data Centers completes $9.2 billion equity deal

Vantage Data Centers has closed a $9.2 billion equity investment led by DigitalBridge and Silver Lake.

The capital raise was significantly oversubscribed and upsized by $2.8 billion, with participation from multiple global investors, Vantage said.

"DigitalBridge is excited to continue its support of Vantage, a proven infrastructure partner for the world’s top cloud and technology platforms," said Jon Mauck, senior managing director at DigitalBridge, who leads the company’s data center investment strategy.

"This investment allows Vantage to further accelerate the development of next generation infrastructure to support the continued adoption of cloud and AI technologies."

In total, Vantage has raised a total of $11 billion over the last nine months, which will be used to drive $30 billion in data center development to meet 'unprecedented' cloud and AI demand.

It will focus on funding growth across North America and EMEA, bringing new partnerships with global hyperscalers.

"The confidence that DigitalBridge, Silver Lake and other investors have in Vantage and our ability to execute, as evidenced by an investment round that was significantly oversubscribed, is a testament to our team’s track record of delivering for our customers," said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage.

"This new funding from the world’s leading digital infrastructure and technology investors, along with numerous co-investors, is a game changer that uniquely positions Vantage to capitalize on the incredible AI and cloud opportunity in front of us."

Vantage was acquired by DigitalBridge in 2017, expanding into Europe in 2020. It currently operates 25 sites across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific with a total capacity of more than 3GW.

Last month, it secured around $813 million in financing from Ares Management's Infrastructure Debt and Alternative Credit strategies, CDPQ, and Schroders Capital's Private Debt and Credit Alternatives to expand its EMEA platform.

The company broke ground on its first data center campus in Japan last month, offering up to 68MW of capacity to support cloud and high-density deployments.

More recently, it announced plans to invest more than €1 billion in a new data center campus in Dublin, with 52MW of IT capacity expected to be operational by the end of this year.

It also unveiled plans to open a second data center campus in Zurich, saying the new facility would help it to meet the increased performance and energy demands caused by the adoption of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.