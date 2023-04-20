Walking the line: GitOps and Shift Left security
Scalable, developer-centric supply chain security solutions
As organizations adopt modern software development processes, developers are empowered to quickly develop and release their applications by deploying them to the cloud. Security teams are challenged to keep up with the growth and speed of continuous integration/continuous employment (CI/CD) cycles and their dynamic components.
While the industry has been talking about shifting security left to help security scale with rapid development, organizations have faced challenges putting that into practice. Most cloud-native security incidents are caused by misconfigurations, putting pressure on security teams to find ways to incorporate security into development so coding issues are caught and fixed before deployment.
