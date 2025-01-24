Compliant security with CDW

The nature of cyber threats has changed dramatically. Gone are the days when attackers focused solely on breaking through firewalls.

Today’s cybercriminals use AI‑generated tools to great effect, from emails that impersonate key stakeholders to AI‑generated video calls that can convince CFOs to authorize payments. These tactics require organizations to adopt security measures beyond traditional static defenses.

Real‑time threat detection and response are now essential. Solutions must offer AI‑driven threat detection with complete visibility across both cloud and on‑premises environments to maintain a unified, resilient security posture that ensures no threat slips through unnoticed.

