Compliant security with CDW
A holistic approach: Proactive, preventive, resilient
The nature of cyber threats has changed dramatically. Gone are the days when attackers focused solely on breaking through firewalls.
Today’s cybercriminals use AI‑generated tools to great effect, from emails that impersonate key stakeholders to AI‑generated video calls that can convince CFOs to authorize payments. These tactics require organizations to adopt security measures beyond traditional static defenses.
Real‑time threat detection and response are now essential. Solutions must offer AI‑driven threat detection with complete visibility across both cloud and on‑premises environments to maintain a unified, resilient security posture that ensures no threat slips through unnoticed.
Download now
Provided by Microsoft | CDW
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.