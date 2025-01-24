Integrating Copilot With CDW
How AI enables new ways of working
The integration of AI technologies is changing the concept of work as we know it. Introducing advanced artificial intelligence into everyday tasks has obvious benefits for increased productivity. These powerful tools can also make work more satisfying by fostering creativity and facilitating more inclusive workplaces.
With Microsoft 365 Copilot, organisations can seamlessly embed AI into their business processes. Tools like Copilot Studio enable the creation and management of custom AI agents, while Copilot Actions allow these agents to perform tasks across various applications.
This integration extends beyond Microsoft 365, connecting to external data sources and systems to provide comprehensive solutions.
Provided by Microsoft | CDW
