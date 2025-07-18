Three and Ericsson just launched a first-of-its-kind managed 5G service for businesses
The new 5G service looks to supercharge business connectivity across Ireland
Three Ireland and Ericsson have announced the launch of a new managed 5G service aimed at bolstering enterprise connectivity.
Dubbed 3Business Broadband Pro, the new service represents a “groundbreaking leap in connectivity” for businesses across the country, the duo claimed, providing users with improved reliability, performance, and scalability.
The service will use the Ericsson Cradlepoint X10 Router, managed through the Ericsson NetCloud service, and is targeted for use across a range of sectors, from retail to remote operations.
“By combining Ericsson’s advanced wireless solutions with Three’s customer-centric approach, we are enabling connectivity that will unlock new levels of agility, security, and scalability,” said Ross Hockey, senior director for EMEA service provider sales at Ericsson.
“This innovative platform not only addresses the evolving technology needs of today’s businesses but also paves the way for future digital transformation and growth.”
What customers can expect from 3Business Broadband Pro
Underpinned by Ericsson NetCloud, the duo said the new managed service will give users a “single dashboard” through which they can configure, deploy, and monitor network devices across multiple locations.
This includes access to 4G and 5G connectivity depending on specific needs, Ericsson revealed in a statement.
Meanwhile, the X10 router will facilitate the delivery of the service, with customers also granted an “optional battery backup capability” to maintain connectivity in the event of power outages.
Key features of the managed 5G service touted by the duo include “pro high-speed connectivity” for uploads and downloads, which Ericsson said will ensure businesses can “operate seamlessly without interruptions”.
Scalability is another big talking point with the launch of the service, with enterprises able to adjust usage based on changing needs. This will give users the ability to add new users and locations without the need for costly infrastructure expansion projects.
Other features include “high-grade encryption” and data protection measures to bolster security and ensure compliance with privacy regulations
“Three understands how important it is for businesses to have solutions that are agile, reliable and secure,” said Ciara O’Reilly, head of business product at Three Ireland.
“Utilizing Ericsson’s transformational technology, 3Business Broadband Pro will truly alter how businesses control and engage with their own connectivity systems, providing an enhanced means of managing their users and hardware remotely.”
Similarly, the service will offer customers enhanced support through Three Ireland’s customer care team in Limerick.
This, the duo said, will allow remote access to equipment to streamline troubleshooting and remediation in the event of faults or downtime.
