Health tech firm Craneware admits “significant volume” of customer and employee data exposed in cyber attack

Scottish health tech company Craneware has revealed customer and employee data has been exposed in a “security incident”.

In a notice filed with the London Stock Exchange (LSEG) on 20 July, the company said it had launched an investigation into the attack, which has now been contained.

“The company's incident response plan has been activated, including the appointment by the Board of external cybersecurity and forensic specialists,” the advisory reads.

“Their investigation is ongoing, alongside the Craneware IT team and the Company's retained cyber security service providers. There has been no disruption to customer services or to the company’s operations.”

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A preliminary investigation into the breach found that a “significant volume” of file names was viewed and exfiltrated by unauthorized individuals, although the company noted these weren’t sensitive and were already publicly available.

“A percentage of employee data as well as a subset of customer and partner records have been accessed and exfiltrated,” Craneware added.

Craneware has since notified relevant regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the FBI.

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The Edinburgh-headquartered company provides accounting and billing software for US healthcare operators, partnering with around 2,000 hospitals across the country.

This makes it a prime target for cyber criminals, according to Trevor Dearing, director of critical infrastructure at Illumio.

“Healthcare technology providers have become prime targets because they offer cybercriminals a shortcut into the healthcare supply chain,” he said. “Why target one hospital when you can target a provider connected to thousands?”

Attacks on the UK healthcare system and associated vendors have increased significantly over the last year, according to a recent study from SonicWall . Figures published by the cybersecurity firm in June highlighted a tenfold increase in attacks so far in 2026.

Data collected through SonicWall's Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) showed upwards of 260,000 attempted cyber attacks between January and May this year.

While the Craneware incident has been contained, Dearing noted that employees and customers should still remain vigilant for potential follow-up attacks such as phishing - a common tactic employed in the wake of breaches.

“Even where stolen information appears low risk, employee, customer and partner data can be used to fuel phishing, social engineering and follow-on attacks,” he said.

“Employees, customers, and partners should remain cautious of any unsolicited communication or suspicious activity on their networks.”

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