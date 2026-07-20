Cohesity taps Seb Fitzjohn to lead European partner strategy

The former ServiceNow executive will oversee the vendor’s channel go-to-market efforts across the region

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Seb Fitzjohn, Vice President, Partner Channel Sales and GTM, Europe, at Cohesity.
(Image credit: Cohesity)

Cohesity has announced the appointment of Seb Fitzjohn as vice president of partner channel sales and go-to-market for Europe, as the data security specialist looks to strengthen its partner ecosystem across the region.

Fitzjohn will leverage two decades of international sales and channel experience to lead Cohesity’s partner and channel strategy across European markets.

The firm said he will work to drive growth through its Aspire Partner Program while expanding go-to-market partnerships and helping deliver data resilience and security solutions to customers.

He joins the business from ServiceNow, where he spent seven years serving in senior leadership positions – most recently as group vice president of sales for Europe North, and previously as head of the company’s EMEA partner organization.

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The appointment follows a recently announced partnership between Cohesity and ServiceNow, which aims to deliver real-time recovery and resilience capabilities for enterprise AI agents.

In an announcement, Olivier Savornin, Cohesity’s group vice president of sales for Europe, said the appointment highlights the company’s continued investment in talent and its partner organization.

“Seb is a great example of the high calibre of leader we want driving our business forward,” he explained. “His experience and track record put him in a strong position to support our customers and accelerate mutual growth for Cohesity and our Partners across Europe, as well as provide new perspectives and leadership approaches for the benefit of the entire Cohesity team.”

California-headquartered Cohesity specializes in AI-powered data security and cyber resilience, offering a platform that helps organizations protect, secure, manage, and recover data across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

The vendor launched its Aspire Partner Program in August 2025, introducing a unified framework designed to simplify engagement across different partner types. The initiative offers tiered benefits, financial incentives, training, certifications, and go-to-market support to help partners expand recurring revenue opportunities.

In his new role, Fitzjohn will focus on expanding the program across Europe, while working with partners to strengthen the delivery of Cohesity’s data resilience and security offerings.

Fitzjohn said organizations require “absolute confidence” that they can protect, secure, and harness greater value from their data as AI adoption continues to reshape the IT landscape.

“Cohesity and our partners are uniquely positioned to help customers build true data resilience while also enabling AI-driven business insights,” he commented. “I look forward to working closely with our partners and the Cohesity team to expand our sales and delivery capacity across Europe in service to our joint customers.”

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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