Navigating EMEA Regulatory Compliance for Critical Infrastructure
As regulations become increasingly complex, OT organizations must enhance compliance, strengthen security, and adapt to evolving standards. This session will explore key regulations affecting OT asset owners in EMEA, along with the cybersecurity strategies and best practices essential for achieving compliance.
Join our experts as they discuss:
- Critical cybersecurity controls for regulatory compliance in industrial environments
- Best practices for securing cyber-physical systems and critical infrastructure
- Navigating sovereignty challenges in EMEA’s evolving regulatory landscape
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
