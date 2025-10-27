Navigating EMEA Regulatory Compliance for Critical Infrastructure

Navigating EMEA Regulatory Compliance for Critical Infrastructure
As regulations become increasingly complex, OT organizations must enhance compliance, strengthen security, and adapt to evolving standards. This session will explore key regulations affecting OT asset owners in EMEA, along with the cybersecurity strategies and best practices essential for achieving compliance.

Join our experts as they discuss:

  • Critical cybersecurity controls for regulatory compliance in industrial environments
  • Best practices for securing cyber-physical systems and critical infrastructure
  • Navigating sovereignty challenges in EMEA’s evolving regulatory landscape
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers.

