Secure, Immutable, Air-Gapped Data Protection for AWS
With data volumes surging and cyber-threats increasing, organizations need backup solutions that are secure, reliable and truly isolated from production systems. Traditional backups—linked to your live environment—expose you to ransomware, insider threats and regional outages.

This white paper explains how Clumio’s immutable, air-gapped SaaS backup platform delivers strong ransomware defense, global scalability and simpler management so Indian enterprises can protect AWS workloads without sacrificing agility or cost-efficiency.

Inside, you’ll learn:

  • Why air-gapped, immutable backups are essential to defend against ransomware and third-party attacks
  • How Clumio secures data with encryption (AES-256), BYOK, and multi-key architecture to maintain ownership and control
  • Best-practice architecture for global scale: serverless, SaaS-based backup with minimal overhead
  • How Clumio’s approach enables rapid, reliable recovery and supports audit & compliance retention requirements
  • Key operational benefits: fewer backups to manage, lower storage and snapshot overhead, and removal of infrastructure burden

Don’t leave your cloud backup strategy exposed. Download the white paper to discover how Clumio enables truly resilient, air-gapped, immutable backup for AWS workloads.

