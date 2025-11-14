Securing the MCP Servers Ecosystem Ebook
MCP servers are quickly becoming the backbone of AI-enabled development, connecting models to the real systems your teams rely on. In our new ebook, Securing the MCP Servers Ecosystem, Snyk DevRel Director Liran Tal breaks down:
- The real risks: Tool poisoning, rug pulls, shadowing, and toxic flows.
- Case studies of live incidents and their business impact.
- How to operationalize defenses with MCP-Scan and Toxic Flow Analysis.
