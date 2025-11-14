Securing the MCP Servers Ecosystem Ebook

Securing the MCP Servers Ecosystem Ebook
(Image credit: Snyk)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

MCP servers are quickly becoming the backbone of AI-enabled development, connecting models to the real systems your teams rely on. In our new ebook, Securing the MCP Servers Ecosystem, Snyk DevRel Director Liran Tal breaks down:

  • The real risks: Tool poisoning, rug pulls, shadowing, and toxic flows.
  • Case studies of live incidents and their business impact.
  • How to operationalize defenses with MCP-Scan and Toxic Flow Analysis.
ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • The subscription advantage: How payment innovation drives growth and retention
    The subscription advantage: How payment innovation drives growth and retention

    whitepaper

  • Building Trust in Online Education: How Payments Strengthen the Student Experience
    Building Trust in Online Education: How Payments Strengthen the Student Experience

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸