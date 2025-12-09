The Definitive Guide to Overcoming Challenges in AWS Backup

Don’t Just Restore Your Data, Rebuild Your Cloud Environments
AWS continues to lead in cloud innovation, enabling digital transformation across the fastest-growing enterprises. Yet, with that innovation come new challenges in protecting data, managing rapid scale, and keeping costs in check. Traditional backup tools simply weren’t built for the agility and scale of AWS.

This eBook explores how modern, cloud-native backup-as-a-service solutions from Clumio can help your organization overcome these barriers — simplifying operations, strengthening data protection, and enabling teams to unlock the full potential of AWS.

Inside, you’ll learn:

  •  Key challenges limiting AWS efficiency and protection 
  • Why legacy backup tools slow down cloud scalability and innovation
  • Core principles of an agile, cloud-native data protection strategy
  • How Clumio simplifies management while reducing cost and complexity
  • Practical steps to strengthen resilience and accelerate recovery in AWS environments

Don’t let backup complexity hold back your cloud ambitions. Download the eBook to discover how Commvault and Clumio empower your AWS journey with modern, scalable, and secure data protection.

