Clumio Backup and Recovery for Amazon DynamoDB
How to Improve AWS Application Resilience with Up to 50% Cost Savings
For enterprises building on Amazon DynamoDB, protecting data means more than simply storing backups—it means safeguarding high-velocity, mission-critical workloads from accidental deletion, ransomware, region failures or compliance gaps.
Clumio’s SaaS-based backup and recovery for DynamoDB delivers immutable, air-gapped protection, rapid recovery (including granular item-level or partition-level restores) and scalable cost savings—so your teams can focus on innovation, not backup maintenance.
Check out the data sheet to learn:
- How to build a backup strategy for DynamoDB that supports high-scale, high-velocity applications
- Why air-gapped, immutable backups are essential for DynamoDB workloads and ransomware defense
- How Clumio enables granular restores (record/partition-level) and full-table recovery in minutes
- How you can reduce DynamoDB backup costs by up to 50% while improving resilience
- The operational advantage of a unified, serverless SaaS backup for DynamoDB (minimal management overhead)
Ready to strengthen your DynamoDB data protection and simplify operations? Download the datasheet now.
