Why network sharing is reshaping the FTTH opportunity for the channel
Beyond speed, network sharing defines the next FTTH growth opportunity
For more than a decade, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) has been defined by a single contest - speed. Each new generation of Passive Optical Network (PON) technology arrived promising more bandwidth and more headroom, and operators competed accordingly.
But that contest is quietly losing its meaning. There is no obvious "killer app" driving exponential demand, and even bandwidth-hungry use cases - 16K video among them - are increasingly absorbed by better compression.
Consumption is still rising, but the rate of growth has slowed sharply. Remote work, 4K streaming and cloud gaming are now mainstream, yet widely deployed 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) networks already carry far more capacity than most households will ever use. Average peak usage sits at around 5 Mbps, spiking only when a major title like Fortnite or Call of Duty pushes out a large update. Raw speed, in other words, no longer separates one network from another.
That shift is changing the question operators ask. It is no longer "how fast is your fiber?" but "how effectively can you share it?" - and for the channel, that change opens a market that used to be closed.
The limits of competing on speed
The old model of differentiating through ever-higher tiers runs into three walls.
The first is diminishing returns. Once a customer reaches 300–500 Mbps, the jump to 1 or 2 Gbps rarely changes their day-to-day experience, so speed upgrades deliver little retail payoff.
The second is rising deployment costs. Building parallel fiber networks is capital-intensive and duplicative. Overbuilding may satisfy regulators, but it rarely improves how well fiber is actually used.
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The third is opportunity cost. Operators locked into their own infrastructure spend their time and budget on civil works rather than on the cloud, content, smart home and enterprise services that customers increasingly value.
With these pressures mounting, the industry is looking for a more sustainable way forward.
What FANS changes
Fixed Access Network Sharing (FANS) offers a way out. It lets multiple operators, wholesale and retail, share the same physical fiber access network. At the same time, each keeps full control of its own service logic, quality of service, traffic management, and customer experience. Retail providers operate over virtualized, isolated slices of shared infrastructure rather than building parallel networks of their own. Wholesale providers, meanwhile, monetize the same fiber many times over, sharply improving how hard each asset works.
Three things make this viable now. Bandwidth has matured, moving the value from throughput to availability, reliability, and quality of experience. Virtualization and software-defined access have reached the scale needed to support programmable sharing that was impractical a decade ago. And, finally, regulators in many markets now actively favor open access to widen coverage and cut duplication.
Why the channel should care
The most interesting part of FANS is who it lets into the market. A model that echoes the way mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) reshaped mobile - but with far more flexibility - means utilities, mobile-only operators, niche ISPs and other brands can enter FTTH without laying a single strand of fiber.
That lowers the barrier to entry dramatically. It also lowers cost per subscriber, which makes business cases stand up in rural and hard-to-reach areas where standalone builds would never pay back. New entrants get a route to market; wholesalers get new tenants.
It also changes what a wholesaler sells. Instead of dark fiber or basic bitstream, a wholesale provider can offer a service-ready platform on which partners launch differentiated services almost immediately. That is a more valuable proposition than per-line pricing, and it reframes the wholesaler as a platform operator rather than a pipe.
Innovating without waiting for the next PON cycle
Because the access layer is shared and programmable, innovation can happen at the service layer rather than through expensive hardware refreshes. Providers can introduce smart home bundles, home security, SME connectivity, or edge-cloud experiences without waiting for 50G or 100G deployment cycles. The retail experience can evolve even while the underlying access network stays stable, which decouples competitive differentiation from the PON roadmap.
The payoff is better economics across the board: higher return on every home passed, lower operational complexity as each operator manages its own slice independently, and faster time to market for new services.
A reset for the fiber era
None of this happens on its own. Multi-tenant operation at scale depends on a full stack - operational support systems (OSS), software-defined networking (SDN)- based management and control, virtualized broadband network gateway (BNG), and multitenant-capable optical line terminals - working together to deliver true wholesale flexibility. But the strategic direction is clear.
The old playbook - compete on speed, build parallel networks, chase the next PON generation - is giving way to something more collaborative and more efficient. Treating fiber as a shared, service-ready platform rather than a siloed asset lets operators grow faster with less capital, reach more customers, and compete on service instead of infrastructure.
Beyond speed lies shared value. For the channel, that is where the next phase of FTTH opportunity is being built.
David Keane‑Mirajkar has worked in the service provider industry since the late 1980s. A UK national educated in England, he began his career at British Telecom during the era of electromechanical telephone exchange switching, followed by a brief period at Cable & Wireless. He later joined what is now Virgin Media, where he led key initiatives including the rollout of the UK’s first national IP/ATM network and early cable broadband infrastructure, as well as the transition from analogue to digital TV.
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