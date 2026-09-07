Achieving agility: Converting technology transformation into channel opportunities

In recent years, there have been tremendous technology developments and industry shifts. The rapid adoption of generative AI has been a significant disruptor, forcing both vendors and the channel to re-evaluate their offerings and take a more agile stance to expand market reach and boost operational efficiency.

New business opportunities are being driven by trends such as AI storage integration, cloud sovereignty, and the demand for proactive cybersecurity measures. However, given this rapid pace of change, with some partners still focused on legacy resale and non-proactive, break-fix models, are resellers really in a prime position for success?

The biggest trap channel partners could fall into is failing to recognise new opportunities and respond with agility. With AI-driven workflows, regulations, and shifting buyer expectations, those who stick to old approaches risk being sidelined and seeing their margins shrink.

Key industry and technology shifts

Major trends reshaping the channel landscape include the integration of AI with storage infrastructures, the rise of sovereign clouds for data compliance, and the development of advanced data protection platforms.

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Another area we see skyrocketing is the edge-cloud-hybrid ecosystem. Organizations are seeking to operate across edge, on-premises, and public/hybrid cloud with seamless data mobility and unified management. With multi-cloud and hybrid architectures becoming the norm, especially for backup and disaster recovery (DR), scalability and cost control remain paramount issues for organizations.

Equally apparent is the need for consistent security and compliance measures across these environments, along with ensuring flexibility to prevent reliance on a single vendor. Data sovereignty, which requires that data be governed by the laws and regulations of the country where it is stored or processed, marks a shift away from generic cloud-first strategies towards more localized management, hybrid-cloud arrangements, and thorough sovereignty evaluations.

With organizations struggling to balance increasing data volumes against rising infrastructure costs, there is also growth in smart multi-tiered storage. This includes storage analytics and tools for real-time monitoring and automated management to enable visibility across different tiers. With the capability to assign "hot" or frequently accessed data to high-speed, premium storage and "cold" or archival data to more affordable options, organizations can avoid the costly mistake of over-provisioning with high-performance drives.

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Meanwhile, legacy hardware sales and on-prem-only solutions will continue their sharp decline, falling short for partners who rely on them. The shift to cloud and as-a-service models, combined with economic pressures, has made this a low-margin area.

Channel opportunities for business growth

As global data volumes near 200 zettabytes and AI-native technologies become increasingly sophisticated, customers are demanding comprehensive services that extend beyond traditional project-based hardware or standard cybersecurity offerings.

Customers are seeking partners who can provide AI-ready, sovereign, and resilient data protection that works seamlessly across on-prem, edge, and cloud. With this in mind, key growth areas for the channel are:

AI-driven services and automation

Cyber-resilient data storage solutions and integrated, AI-powered security platforms are driving significant growth opportunities for channel partners. These companies can tap into new opportunities by providing services focused on AI integration that extend beyond just implementing AI tools. These offerings may include automating IT operations, AI monitoring, and intelligence in data protection.

The recent geopolitical shift created by the U.S. government’s unprecedented export-control directive - which restricts global access to the most powerful AI models developed by Anthropic (the prominent US-based AI research and safety company) - has created immediate channel opportunities. If Value-added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) pivot quickly, they can offer services such as sovereign AI consulting (providing data residency, technological autonomy, and jurisdictional control), regional cloud hosting with sovereign cloud space, as well as advisory services on cross-border regulatory compliance, such as offering risk mitigation audits.

Hybrid-managed offerings

Customers are increasingly adopting multi-tiered architectures that integrate edge computing, on-premises systems, and public cloud solutions. This shift calls for seamless data mobility, unified management, and real-time analytics to ensure efficiency. For channel partners, this trend opens new opportunities for designing, managing, and securing these distributed, complex environments.

The ubiquity of cloud has highlighted a challenge: the importance of operational visibility. Managing data across multiple environments without a unified dashboard has introduced unnecessary complexity and increased the risk of security blind spots. The lack of visibility across edge-cloud-hybrid ecosystems presents an opportunity for partners to act as trusted advisors while also delivering unified management and monitoring across fragmented infrastructures.

Cybersecurity and compliance-as-a-service

Cybersecurity continues to be the foremost growth driver for the channel. Providers are already broadening their offerings to counter the rising frequency of cyberattacks, introducing services such as managed detection and response (MDR), ransomware protection strategies, and compliance solutions. With the emergence of AI-driven threats, there is a growing demand for integrated cyber recovery solutions, presenting lucrative opportunities for partners capable of delivering robust managed security services.

Many opportunities will come from customers who are ready to adopt AI-powered infrastructures and hybrid governance models (the framework that enables managing operations across both physical offices and remote endpoints) in response to data sovereignty pressures. As organizations incorporate AI into their operations, they must address increased security vulnerabilities while ensuring their workloads and data adhere to relevant jurisdictional and privacy laws. Therefore, partners who can offer high-value consulting, data auditing, automation, and managed services, as well as architecting hybrid or sovereign cloud environments, will see the most growth.

Potential challenges

Obstacles to capitalizing on opportunities in the AI era include a lack of sufficient expertise (the talent gap) and longer sales cycles. The channel could struggle to find people who can manage hybrid ecosystems, navigate compliance, and handle the complexity of AI-driven environments. This is an area where vendors can really add value, especially in helping partners bridge that gap with hands-on training, workshops, and webinars.

Another hurdle is that most customers, especially outside the enterprise segment, will face tighter budgets and more cautious spending, which could slow adoption and delay new projects.

There could also be setbacks resulting from vendor complexity, too many tools, programs, and licensing models, which could further slow down the momentum if not simplified early in the year.

The path to success

To embrace these new opportunities, the channel must anticipate changes among customers, vendors, and markets. Buying technology is no longer what customers are looking for; they want solutions that deliver resilience, compliance, and sustainability. The channel must move from being generalists to specialists, guiding and supporting customers and accelerating the shift to service-led models in areas like AI and cybersecurity (such as delivering Backup-as-a-Service and cyber recovery).

Meanwhile, vendors must support this shift by making things easier: offering flexible licensing, providing specialised training and integration tools, and driving closer collaboration with partners. Vendors will also be expected to simplify hybrid and sovereign architectures, provide automation tools, and jointly develop go-to-market initiatives that help partners scale their operations.

The current industry transformation presents a huge opportunity for channel businesses to shift from just reselling to delivering high-value, integrated solutions. As the rise of AI-native and autonomous storage creates a demand for consulting and managed services, clients will most definitely need expert guidance to implement and manage these complex systems.