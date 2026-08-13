Moving SMBs out of the network tool maze

Most small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are grappling with networks that have evolved one tool at a time, as new vendors were added to solve individual challenges as they emerged.

The result is a patchwork of solutions, from wireless access points and firewalls to monitoring tools, bolted together with little strategic planning. Each one has its own interface, licensing model, and operating expenses.

This is costing SMBs time, money, and resources. Too often, the IT infrastructure and management tools businesses rely on today were designed for enterprise environments, making them unnecessarily complex for smaller organizations. Disjointed systems and multiple dashboards make it harder to identify issues, and if a problem arises, which support service should a stretched IT team contact first? Add in the licensing cost for supporting multiple tools from multiple vendors, and the burden quickly grows.

If SMBs are to escape from the network tool maze, they need to think about how all of their systems fit together and work with managed service partners to move toward a simpler, more effective cloud-based IT infrastructure.

Latest Videos From ChannelPro Watch full video here:

No longer reserved for the deep pockets of enterprises, unified, cloud-managed platforms are transforming network operations for SMBs. By bringing together networking, security, and monitoring into one interface, IT teams get a single pane of glass view across their entire environment.

For businesses, this means clearer visibility across devices such as routers and switches, insights into performance and power consumption, and the ability to identify and resolve issues before they impact operations.

Many Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are recommending cloud-based systems because they recognize the operational and business benefits they deliver. With less hardware to oversee, time-consuming on-site maintenance visits are reduced, and the path from purchase to deployment is fast and straightforward.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A more strategic role for MSPs

For MSPs, the shift to the cloud also has advantages.

Remote management and automated software updates save time and costs. The advantages of this can be purely practical – looking after one unified platform will always be easier than overseeing several fragmented ones.

Moving clients to the cloud also allows MSPs to shift from reactive support when something goes wrong to proactive monitoring, optimization, and vulnerability management. They can deliver technical expertise, helping customers to scale seamlessly to meet market demands, and act as an outsourced IT department that transforms IT from being a burden to a strategic advantage.

Helping SMBs adopt cloud-managed platforms delivers another significant benefit - security. As compliance requirements and legal regulations change and cyber threats grow exponentially every year, the built-in cyber frameworks of cloud platforms become essential.

Compliance certifications, automated updates, and integrated monitoring provide a level of protection that was once available primarily to enterprise customers, and without the associated overhead.

Simplifying the path forward

If SMBs are to simplify their networks, they need to move away from tool sprawl and towards a unified platform with security built-in, not bolted on. The right solution will not only deliver improved visibility and simpler operations, but also the features businesses need without unnecessary complexity. This also makes implementation easier as the company grows.

MSPs can help identify the right solution for the customer, but vendors must demonstrate how their platforms work in real-world conditions.

And while even the best unified platform cannot do everything, integrating specialist tools should be seamless through open APIs and interoperability frameworks.

The future of networking is about using fewer tools to achieve more through simpler architecture, centralized control, and systems designed for how SMBs and their partners actually operate.