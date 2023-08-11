Reimagining HCI to take it further

Accelerate time to market, end firefighting, and optimize everything with an intelligent platform designed for business-critical applications and mixed workloads.



HPE Alletra dHCI radically simplifies infrastructure for applications by reimagining HCI without compromise.

• Intelligently simple: Automated and on‑demand with full-stack intelligence and policy-based automation for VM‑centric management.

• Absolutely resilient: Designed for 99.9999% availability with all-flash speed and sub‑ms latency for always-on apps1

• Efficiently scalable: Grow compute and storage independently, extended across a hybrid cloud, with industry‑leading data efficiency

• Cloud experience: HPE Alletra dHCI is now available with a cloud operation experience through HPE GreenLake, delivering virtual machine on demand that accelerates time to value and simplifies IT management.

As a cloud consumption experience, businesses pay monthly for what they use, convert capital to operating expense, and efficiently scale compute and storage resources

