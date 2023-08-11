Reimagining HCI to take it further
HPE Alletra dHCI radically simplifies infrastructure for applications by reimagining HCI without compromise.
Accelerate time to market, end firefighting, and optimize everything with an intelligent platform designed for business-critical applications and mixed workloads.
• Intelligently simple: Automated and on‑demand with full-stack intelligence and policy-based automation for VM‑centric management.
• Absolutely resilient: Designed for 99.9999% availability with all-flash speed and sub‑ms latency for always-on apps1
• Efficiently scalable: Grow compute and storage independently, extended across a hybrid cloud, with industry‑leading data efficiency
• Cloud experience: HPE Alletra dHCI is now available with a cloud operation experience through HPE GreenLake, delivering virtual machine on demand that accelerates time to value and simplifies IT management.
As a cloud consumption experience, businesses pay monthly for what they use, convert capital to operating expense, and efficiently scale compute and storage resources
