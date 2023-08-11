ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security Report
Leading businesses want to keep their data assets secure and ensure continuous, uninterrupted operations. ITIC's independent survey, 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security, polled 1,550 businesses across 30 different vertical market sectors about their server hardware and cybersecurity.
Participants from different countries shared their experience with IBM Z, IBM POWER, Lenovo ThinkSystem, Huawei KunLun, and HPE servers. Discover the mainframe that has outperformed all other server distributions and delivered near foolproof security.
The whitepaper’s findings reveal that security will remain the largest pain point and potential vulnerability for core infrastructure, networks, cloud, and network edge devices for the foreseeable future.
Download today to learn more about how you can combat and thwart ever-growing security threats.
