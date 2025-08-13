SonicWall launches new firewalls as part of Generation 8 refresh

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall has announced the launch of nine new high-performance firewalls as part of its Generation 8 platform refresh.

The new offerings combine advanced protection with features such as unified management, integrated ZTNA, co-managed security services, and built-in warranty to help MSPs and MSSPs bolster client protection and drive revenue.

The revamp forms part of SonicWall’s wider drive to deliver an integrated and comprehensive security platform that combines hardware, software, services, third-party integrations, and flexible billing.

In an announcement, SonicWall president and CEO Bob VanKirk said the new additions will better prepare partners and their customers for the latest threats and market requirements.

“Our new firewall lineup is just one part of a broader, unified platform strategy,” he explained. “With SonicWall Unified Management, embedded ZTNA, the SonicSentry managed services team, and the industry’s first built-in cyber warranty, we’re helping partners shift from resellers to high-value security providers."

“This launch arms our partners with the tools they need to win more business and strengthen customer trust by providing market-leading cyber security protection.”

SonicWall's new Generation 8 firewalls

SonicWall’s Generation 8 firewalls range from an ultra-compact TZ280 to the high-performance NSa 5800, with each offering designed to deliver high-end protection and performance across small offices, distributed environments, and mid-sized enterprises.

Available via a monthly subscription, each model comes with cloud-native management geared towards the needs of service providers, alongside built-in zero-trust capabilities, the latest SonicOS capabilities, and covered through built-in cyber warranty.

The models can also be purchased with SonicWall’s Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS) for co-managed security services delivered by the firm’s SonicSentry team.

Revenue building

SonicWall has positioned its platform for use cases that include SMBs and mid-market security, multi-tenant management, compliance-focused reporting, as well as full-stack offerings with warranties and optional cyber insurance coverage up to $1 million.

Partners can choose self-managed Advanced Protection Service Suite (APSS) or fully co-managed MPSS monthly subscription packages with no minimums or long-term commitments - a move the vendor said will bolster their ability to build predictable recurring revenue.

“From flexible licensing to co-managed security services, we’re giving partners every advantage to grow margins, differentiate offerings, and meet their customers’ evolving needs,” commented Jason Carter, SonicWall’s chief revenue officer.

