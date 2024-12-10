Testing the Value of Dell™ PowerEdge™ R750 Servers with Windows Server® 2022 Preinstalled
Prowess demonstrates the value of Dell PowerEdge R750 servers with Windows Server 2022 preinstalled.
Deploy Servers Fast, at Lower Cost Prowess Consulting testing and analysis demonstrates that companies deploying Windows Server 2022 on PowerEdge R750 servers can decrease deployment time by up to 84 percent—with 59 fewer steps—by choosing Windows OEM licensing, which provides preinstalled software.
Download the eBook to learn more.
Provided by Dell
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Navigating evolving regional data compliance and localization regulations with Porsche Informatik
Posted