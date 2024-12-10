Testing the Value of Dell™ PowerEdge™ R750 Servers with Windows Server® 2022 Preinstalled

Prowess demonstrates the value of Dell PowerEdge R750 servers with Windows Server 2022 preinstalled.

(Image credit: Dell)

Deploy Servers Fast, at Lower Cost Prowess Consulting testing and analysis demonstrates that companies deploying Windows Server 2022 on PowerEdge R750 servers can decrease deployment time by up to 84 percent—with 59 fewer steps—by choosing Windows OEM licensing, which provides preinstalled software.

Download the eBook to learn more.

Provided by Dell

