From underground bunkers to 'data spas' and the 'floating cloud', Lenovo is getting creative with future data center ideas
Lenovo might have its head in the clouds with some ideas, but other radical solutions are already in operation
Lenovo claims traditional data centers are not fit for purpose and is proposing some radical solutions for future designs.
Research from the company shows many are failing to meet sustainability targets, with 46% of IT leaders admitting their current infrastructure doesn't support energy or carbon-reduction goals.
That comes despite the fact 92% said they prioritize technology partners who reduce energy use and carbon footprint.
Meanwhile, an overwhelming 99% of IT and C-level decision makers across EMEA said data sovereignty will be critical in the coming years.
Unsurprisingly, AI is a key consideration in terms of future data center sustainability and design. Nine-in-ten believe that AI will significantly increase organizational data usage in the next decade, and 62% expect AI and automation to have the greatest impact on IT strategy.
This means that data centers of the future will have to be designed with AI workloads in mind, and many simply aren’t up to scratch right now.
“The data center of the future will be defined by how effectively it can scale for AI, deliver on sustainability targets, and operate with maximum energy efficiency,” said Simone Larsson, head of enterprise AI for EMEA at Lenovo.
“In EMEA, data sovereignty stands out as a particularly urgent priority, shaped by complex regional regulations and heightened scrutiny from CIOs and C-suites alike."
Lenovo is taking 'the cloud' to the next level
So what's the answer? Well, according to Lenovo, it's all about thinking outside the box. The company said it's been working with engineering firm AKT II and architect Mamou-Mani to dream up some ideas.
The most radical is the 'Floating Cloud' – perhaps taking the term 'cloud' rather literally, by suspending the data center in the air. These would operate at an altitude of 20-30km and make use of 24/7 energy from solar power. Pressurized closed liquid cooling loops would avoid any air pollution.
Closer to reality, other ideas touted by the company include the use of modular, stackable brick or pod systems of data centers linked to city needs. These would be sited close to water sources such as rivers or canals, the company said.
When sited next to geothermal power sources, designers suggested these could be referred to as 'Data Spas'.
Elsewhere, there's also the possibility of utilizing disused tunnels, bunkers, or transport systems, reducing land use while allowing for facilities to be set up in central locations with lower impact.
Such sites would benefit from enhanced security resilience, while the subterranean location would create a naturally efficient heat management system.
Some of these ideas are already starting to appear in the real world. Portus Data Centers, for example, operates an underground data center in the heart of Luxembourg, powered by 100% renewable energy sources.
Siting data centers near water sources is already pretty standard, and in areas with significant geothermic activity, many already take advantage of the free power.
Microsoft, G42, and KenGen, for example, are building a data center at the Olkaria geothermal field in Kenya.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
