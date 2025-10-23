Dell Technologies just announced a major data platform overhaul – here's what customers can expect

Dell Technologies has announced extensive updates to its AI Data Platform, aiming to help enterprises enhance the performance and scalability of AI workloads.

The advancements include enhanced partnerships with Nvidia, Elastic, and Starburst that expand Dell’s data engineering capabilities.

Dell’s AI Data Platform enables organizations to convert fragmented data into actionable insights, and the new features focus on enhancing storage and data engines across the tech giant’s services.

The changes are about catering to the growing demand for scalable AI infrastructure.

For storage, Dell’s network-attached storage (NAS) component, PowerScale, now integrates with Nvidia GB200 and GB300 NVL71 – much of this update is about reduction as it will use up to five times less rack space, 88% fewer network switches, and up to 72% lower power consumption when compared to rival services.

According to Dell, the integration will also deliver 16,000-plus GPU-scale.

Meanwhile, ObjectScale, Dell’s object storage platform, is now available as both an appliance and a software-defined option on Dell PowerEdge servers. This will offer speeds up to eight times faster than previous generations of all-flash storage.

It will also include Amazon S3 over RDMA support as a technical preview starting from December.

Dell Technologies eyes data engine boost

The announcements also included a roll-out of new and improved data engines, in partnership with AI specialist Elastic. These are for Dell’s Data Search Engine, which integrates with MetadataIQ data discovery software to search billions of files on PowerScale and ObjectScale using granular metadata.

For developers, it means they can build smarter RAG applications in tools such as LangChain with the engine. What’s more, they save compute time and keep vector databases current by ingesting only updated files.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with Starburst will deliver new features in Dell’s Data Analytics Engine, such as an Agentic Layer, which uses LLMs to turn raw data into business assets in a matter of seconds.

This is described as ‘enterprise-level AI model monitoring and governance’ as it gives teams control over both access and use.

“Access to all of your data is the foundation for enterprise AI success,” said Justin Borgman, the CEO of Starburst.

“Our expanded collaboration with Dell Technologies unites Starburst’s data federation with Dell’s AI Data Platform, giving organizations the ability to unlock insights from anywhere and accelerate their path to real-world AI outcomes.”

All ObjectScale features will be available as a preview in December, while the Data Analytics Engine’s Agentic layer will be released in February 2026. Dell’s PowerScale services with Nvidia, however, are already available.

