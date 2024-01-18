Sustainable business starts with sustainable IT infrastructure
Reduce energy consumption without sacrificing performance with Intel and CDW
Sustainability has been a key agenda for companies across the world for many years. Investors, employees, consumers, governments, and other stakeholders are increasingly asking for action to be taken for the future of our environment.
Your technology investments are key to your business success and to reducing your environmental impact. That’s why Intel and CDW focus on the foundations of sustainable computing.
This whitepaper goes over how you can achieve:
- Sustainable manufacturing
- Sustainable chemistry in product development
- Increased product efficiency
- A circular economy with zero waste
Download today.
Provided by Right On The Line | CDW
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.