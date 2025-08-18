Customizing for Every Customer
Personalise customer experiences at scale with CRM+AI+Data+Trust. True 1-to-1 personalisation is finally possible.
Marketing personalisation, powered by AI, is inspiring customer relationships.
In this e-book, you’ll discover the importance of personalisation, and how you can create a strategy of your own, including how to:
- Create personalised experiences across channels
- Increase the ROI of every site visit
- Build customer loyalty with trust
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.