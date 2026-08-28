The Business Case for Infrastructure Modernization: How Dell PowerEdge R470, R570, R670 and R770 servers with Intel Xeon processors deliver ROI for growing businesses
Modernizing your server infrastructure eliminates hidden costs, boosts operational efficiency, and delivers a strong return on investment. Upgrading empowers your business to save money, reduce risk, and accelerate growth.
Accelerate with Intel® Xeon® 6 processor.
Asset Type: Whitepaper
Asset Length: 7 pages
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