Modernizing, scaling, and automating healthcare IT with Red Hat
To deliver better patient care and make access to data easier for doctors, healthcare organizations need a modern IT infrastructure. Powered by Red Hat® technologies, IT teams in healthcare settings unify the management of virtual machines (VMs) and containers to reduce costs and modernize applications in cloud-native environments to improve hospital systems. Red Hat supports healthcare IT teams in the development of AI-based solutions to optimize resources, and automate IT management at scale to boost efficiency. Discover 4 steps to transforming IT in healthcare organizations.
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