Introducing MTCR: The Missing Metric for Cyber Recovery Success
Traditional disaster recovery metrics like RTO and RPO assume one critical thing: that your backup data is clean and trustworthy. But in today's threat landscape, this assumption is dangerously outdated. Modern cyber attackers don't just encrypt your data—they corrupt the very systems designed to restore it, turning your recovery process into a reinfection cycle.
In this focused 30-minute session, we introduce Mean Time to Clean Recovery (MTCR)—a revolutionary new metric that measures how quickly your organization can restore critical business services using verified, uncompromised data. We'll cut straight to what matters: the five essential steps that determine your clean recovery capabilities and how to implement them effectively.
Key Learning Outcomes:
- Understand the critical gap between traditional disaster recovery and cyber recovery
- Learn the five essential pillars of implementing MTCR in your organization
- Discover how MTCR bridges the communication gap between IT teams and executive leadership
- Explore practical steps to assess and improve your organization's clean recovery capabilities
- See how MTCR aligns with emerging regulations like DORA, NIS2, and cyber resilience frameworks
Speaker Details:
Danielle Sheer, Chief Trust Officer, Commvault
Darren Thomson, VP & CTO, Commvault
Duncan Bradley, Security & Resiliency Practice Leader, UKI Kyndryl
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
