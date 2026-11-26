Leading an IT team must often feel to be a thankless task. CIOs are under pressure to keep the business running on a day to day basis, to comply with increasingly complex regulations, and often, to protect the organization against cyber attack.

At the same time they need to deploy new technologies (including AI), deal with legacy systems, and all too often, do more with less . It’s hardly a surprise that IT leaders feel under pressure.

Research by ISACA, the cybersecurity body, found that 59% of technology professionals have experienced work-related stress and burnout . At the same time, businesses are struggling to recruit, and retain, experienced staff.

“Three in four tech professionals say retaining talent is a challenge for their organization,” Chris Dimitriadis, ISACA’s global chief strategy officer, tells ITPro. Stress and burnout is driven by “heavy workloads, lack of resources, and unsupportive management,” he says.

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Cybersecurity certainly bears the brunt of the challenges facing the technology industry. But pressure due to disruption and outages, and the need to avoid them, affect IT teams more broadly.

Even relatively simple problems, such as the recent Microsoft outages , have a far significant impact on a business. Add in cyber threats, new technology deployments, and rising complexity, and it is easy to see why IT teams might feel they are going from one crisis to the next.

Permacrisis

This “permacrisis” leads to errors, more outages or security breaches, and yet more pressure on the CIO.

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“The biggest pressure will almost certainly come from AI and all its permutations: the implementation of capabilities, dealing with shadow AI, and of course the AI threat,” Chris Butler, resilience director at managed services provider Databarracks tells ITPro. “There is too much for IT teams to deal with, and the ongoing regulatory and economic landscape is leaving too severe financial pressure on businesses.”

The idea that some IT teams are in “permacrisis” rings true for James Blake, global VP covering resiliency response at Cohesity, and a former senior IT leader in financial services. “Many are, and it is usually structural, not a failure of individuals,” he tells ITPro.

“When the same small group of experts is the escalation point for every incident, there is no capacity left to fix the root causes. So the same problems return.”

The cause, Blake suggests, is both the volume of work, and its nature. IT leaders are expected to run the estate at the same time as managing it. But technology has become more complex, more regulated, and more likely to be the target of hostile actions.

At the same time, organizations depend more than ever on technology. Yet, boards can be reluctant to spend more on technology, even as they benefit from the savings and efficiencies it brings to the rest of the business.

This is all the more so when it comes to investing in IT teams, and their leaders.

Push back

This short-term focus on savings is something Katie Maycock frequently witnesses affecting IT organizations. Maycock is the founder of GYST, which advises organizations on leadership and resilience, including in IT and cyber.

“If we zoom right out, most businesses rely heavily on their IT and tech departments but they are under-resourced,” she tells ITPro. “What I find really interesting is people come to me and ask how they can build resilience when IT or cybersecurity is constantly under pressure. If I ask if they are going to reduce pressure [and] add more resources, the answer is ‘well, no’.”

This, she says, is compounded by the need for IT to avoid failures, move to flatter management structures (usually to save costs), and a lack of leadership training for IT professionals as they move into management. IT teams often face unrealistic expectations; putting more pressure on leaders simply increases the risk of mistakes.

“We work with organizations and leadership teams, helping them to ‘manage up’ and be able to push back on management when they are asking for unrealistic outcomes,” she says. “A lot of times when you are in those situations, pushing back doesn’t feel comfortable, so we give you the confidence to do that, but in a way that is aligned with business strategy.”

As Maycock stresses, monitoring team performance and wellbeing still matter. Are team members or leaders less engaged? Has behavior changed? Are they communicating less well, or have they dropped hobbies and interests? These are all warning signs, as is a lack of sleep.

But organizations need to combine resilience, awareness, and leadership training with steps to give CIOs the space to fix the longer-term challenges.

Train to lead

“Organizations need to help IT leaders spend less time firefighting and more time tackling the problems that cause disruption in the first place,” suggests Steven Brodie, director at security firm Goldilock and a former Dell and HPE executive.

“That means not treating every issue as a crisis, but taking a step back to understand what went wrong, what needs attention first and what support and resources are needed to put things right,” he tells ITPro. IT leaders should be able to prioritize, without being blamed if some work has to wait.

Enterprises also need to rethink what they want from their CIOs and other technology leaders, and how they support them to deliver it.

As Databarracks’ Butler notes, leadership and development training for technology teams should be an investment, but it is often seen as a cost , and one that is easy to cut when budgets are under pressure. “It’s been the case for many years that the best technician will get optimized into a management role, without any decent leadership or management training,” he warns.

This is echoed by Patrick Smith, EMEA field CTO at data infrastructure company Everpure, and formerly a senior IT executive at several banks.

“If they’re lucky, IT professionals get leadership or management training, but it is not taken seriously enough. More training is required at both the junior and senior levels,” he tells ITPro.

“Without adequate skills or training, organizations leave themselves exposed on another level: not having [the] right leaders to implement an effective crisis response.

Businesses might feel they cannot afford to invest in their IT leaders. But can they really afford not to?