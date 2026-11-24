Enterprises are investing in security tools to protect against people-centric threats, new research shows, yet they’re still under-investing in closing the skills gaps behind those threats.

In a study conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) on behalf of CGI, board leaders voiced growing concerns about insider threats.

Indeed, these threats have overtaken cyber criminals and state actors as the most worrying security risk. Despite this, however, organizations are overwhelmingly prioritizing security tools and technology over training and awareness efforts.

“Many organizations continue to report gaps in board expertise, incident readiness, insurance coverage and investment in the people and processes that underpin long-term resilience,” said Alex Woodward, senior vice president of cybersecurity services at CGI UK.

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The study found that 72% of board leaders see insiders as a likely source for breaches, and just under half say skills shortages are a barrier to implementing security programs.

At the same time, less than a third of respondents (27%) said that cybersecurity awareness and training was an investment priority, with the same percentage investing in resilience and preparedness.

Moreover, almost 40% of organizations do not employ a CISO , and around two-thirds do not believe their boards have sufficient cybersecurity expertise to keep up - a proportion which has actually risen over the last decade by around ten percentage points.

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“At a time when 72% expect to experience a cyber incident within the next 12 months, yet 26% do not regularly rehearse their response, these findings show that recognising the threat is only part of the challenge,” Woodward commented.

Rather than investing in fixing the source of these skills gaps, organizations are instead putting their faith in technology, with 64% prioritizing budgets for cloud security, and 44% for AI security.

While PwC data showed that almost 60% of senior leaders cited AI security tools as a top priority for security budgets. A separate report from the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT ) found that more than 80% of businesses provided no cybersecurity training or awareness exercises for their employees in the previous year.

Insider threats are rising

Boards have good reason to be concerned about insiders. Data from UK fraud prevention service Cifas found that 13% of UK workers had either sold company login details to a former colleague or knew someone who had, and the same proportion believed that such actions were justifiable.

This focus on insider threats is partly driven by the rising amount of sensitive data being held by organizations, the report noted, with the average value of this data rising by almost 12% since 2016.

In turn, this has prompted a move towards zero-trust architectures and least privilege principles, particularly in sectors such as banking and financial services - which were identified by Cebr’s study as having a comparatively mature approach to risk and governance.

“At CGI, we see cyber resilience as a leadership capability,” added Woodward. “Strong governance is not about eliminating every risk. It is about understanding what matters most, making informed decisions, rehearsing those decisions before a crisis and building an organization that can adapt as technology and threats change.”

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