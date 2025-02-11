Cisco Live EMEA 2025: All the news and updates as they happen
Stay up to date with the latest information live from Amsterdam at Cisco’s annual EMEA conference
Goedemorgen and welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of Cisco Live EMEA 2025.
Today we’re gonna be given an inside look at all of the latest updates Cisco has made across its product lines in networking, security, and collaboration, with AI sure to feature heavily too.
We have a busy day here at the RAI Amsterdam Convention center with the opening keynote set to kick off at 9am CET, so make sure to stay tuned for all the announcements as they happen.
This morning we’ll be hearing from Oliver Tuszik, president of EMEA, as well as a raft of other Cisco execs including Jeetu Patel, EVP and chief product officer; Martin Lund EVP of the Common Hardware Group; and Anurage Dhingra, SVP and GM of Campus Branch and IIoT Networking & Collaboration.
Tom Gillis, SVP and GM of the Cisco Security, Data Center, Internet, & Cloud Infrastructure Group at Cisco and Kamal Hathi, SVP and GM at Splunk, will also be joinging Tuszik and the rest of the team today.
It’s a cold blustery day here in Amsterdam with a rather frigid flurries of snow last night. It looks like none of the snow has stuck, however, and everything is up and running for today’s main event: the opening keynote, due to start in just under an hour.
