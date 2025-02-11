Cisco Live EMEA 2025: All the news and updates as they happen

Goedemorgen and welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of Cisco Live EMEA 2025.

Today we’re gonna be given an inside look at all of the latest updates Cisco has made across its product lines in networking, security, and collaboration, with AI sure to feature heavily too.

We have a busy day here at the RAI Amsterdam Convention center with the opening keynote set to kick off at 9am CET, so make sure to stay tuned for all the announcements as they happen.