"Our goal is to transform partner success": Cisco just announced a major overhaul of its partner program – here’s what you need to know

Cisco has announced a major overhaul to its partner program, looking to boost the value partners bring to customers by addressing their evolving needs.

The new Cisco 360 Partner Program will connect partners’ success to how they meet customers’, with a focus on AI workloads, modernizing infrastructure, and bolstering cyber resilience.

Cisco said it overhauled the initiative in collaboration with partners and customers, adding it will provide guidance and support during the 15-month transition period before the program’s launch in February 2026.

Cisco 360 is billed as a strategic shift in Cisco’s partner ecosystem, redefining who value is measured over transactions and how partners address customer requirements.

“To further strengthen what is already a world-class partner ecosystem, this new program allows us to recognize and reward successful partners and better address the evolving needs of our customers,” said Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, SVP of the Cisco Partner Program.

“Our goal is to transform partner success, elevate Cisco partners, and upgrade the partner experience to align with Cisco's strategic vision.”

Cisco wants to redefining partner value

The Cisco 360 Partner Program will feature three core objectives, the first of which is redefining partner value through a simplified framework that recognizes the various ways partners can add value for customers.

Cisco said partners will be rewarded based on how their business model supports lifecycle and managed services, skills investment, customer base expansion, and engagement across the customer-partner ecosystem.

The stature of partners will also be elevated as Cisco moves to two designations, Cisco Partner and Cisco Preferred Partner.

Partners will be able to ‘earn’ these designations for each portfolio such as networking or security.

The program will also look to help partners differentiate their market standing through the development of specific expertise, continuing to shift from Architecture Specializations to Solution-Based Specialization.

In addition, Cisco also announced its first specialization focused on AI – the Cisco AI-ready Infrastructure Solution Specialization – to help partners become experts in delivering AI-ready infrastructure, security, and observability solutions to customers.

Cisco announces $80 million skills investment

Alongside the unveiling of Cisco 360, the firm also announced a $80 million skills investment, which will look to improve competencies and provide the tools needed to compete in the market.

The investment will include $60 million to support qualified partners with benefits such as all-access to Cisco’s digital learning platform Cisco U, as well as $20 million to fund quarterly training events for all partners.

This training will focus on AI, security, and networking, providing self-paced learning, hands-on labs, and continuing education credits.

Rodney Clark, SVP of partnerships and small and medium business at Cisco, said the investment is centered around giving customers the proficiencies needed to harness new technologies and achieve their business objectives.

"Today, it's about helping customers unlock the power of technology to achieve their business outcomes. That's the foundation of the Cisco 360 Partner Program. Whether through lifecycle practices, technical capabilities, or managed services, partners can drive profitable growth with our new value-based program,” he explained

“With a 15-month transition, partners have time to prepare and maximize their potential in [the] Cisco 360 Partner Program.”