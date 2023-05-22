Dell Technologies World 2023: All the day-one announcements

Refresh

Good morning from sunny Las Vegas, and welcome to today's coverage. We'll be bringing you the keynote announcements as they come, with the hosts set to take the stage in just under 45 minutes.

We're in the arena, which is quickly filling up. Michelob Ultra Arena can seat 12,000, to give an idea of the conference numbers. A live DJ is providing a dance-heavy mix, which is a nice change from a typical pre-keynote playlist. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

And we're off - Michael Dell, CEO at Dell, has taken to the stage to the tune of David Bowie's 'Starman'. He opens by stating Dell exists to bring its customers' ideas to life, "whether your big idea is curing cancer, frictionless commerce, or sustainable supply chain".

Dell teases the massive potential of AI. “AI, just like the PC, the internet, and the smartphone before it will transform industries and the way we live in work," he tells the audience. “IDC estimates that by 2025, 88% of servers used for AI workloads deployed at the edge will be used for inferences. To support this, we’re going to need new architectures.” Dell highlights the PowerEdge XE9680, which boasts eight Tensor Nvidia core H100 chips, as one such solution.

More on corporate AI strategy is being discussed. “The real opportunity is to reimagine your organization,” Dell states. “If you’re not already using AI, posturing your organization, and thinking deeply about reinvention, you’re already behind.” We’ve been promised more on that in tomorrow’s keynote, which we will also be covering in detail.

Dell has just promised the “largest expansion ever” of Dell’s Apex offerings. He’s teased offerings in cooperation with Microsoft, and we’re now being treated to a conversation between him and Satya Nadella. One such expansion announced today is Apex Block Storage for Azure, which will be running on the newly-announced Apex Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure.

A brief reprieve on announcements to travel to Pandora, the fictional world in which James Cameron's Avatar is set. The filmmakers relied on Dell Technologies' to render graphics, by providing exascale storage and the processing power needed to deliver the detailed visual effects.

Now it's time to welcome co-COO Chuck Whitten to the stage. He says that while last year he focused on how Dell has become "an end-to-end leader built for this moment in tech," he wants to focus on the tangible innovations that can help businesses today.

Whitten outlines the five most-common challenges facing enterprises today, with the first being 'future of work', and conversations around hybrid work. Next it's 'multi-cloud', with Whitten noting that customers want "multi-cloud by design, not by default".

The next three are AI, edge, and security. These won't be talked about too much today, but Whitten notes that these are pressing issues that will be unpacked tomorrow. “What I know you’re feeling is pressure, to apply generative AI to your private data sets, and to do it smartly, securely and ethically," he states. Whitten also lists the current issues with edge solutions. “Existing models don’t solve the challenges of running multiple critical and disparate OT workloads, operating in remote and harsh environment.” On security, he states that customers want security to be better embedded in Dell's existing solutions rather than more security products.

We're doubling down on hybrid work now and welcoming Ed Ward, president of client product group at Dell Technologies to the stage. We're being given a look at the new Dell Latitude laptop family, which Ward and Whitten have chosen to highlight Dell's approach to hybrid work. The new series is lighter, and Ward claims that the device's LED keyboard uses up to 75% less power.

We've turned to the Precision 5680, which the firm is heralding as a powerful solution for developers looking to train AI models. "All this power helps developers to train large AI models with 5 million to 100 million parameters, running AI at the edge and controlling the training data," says Ward.

We've got another announcement, in the form of Apex PC-as-a-service, through which IT teams can obtain hardware, peripherals, and software services. It's a predictably-priced way for enterprises to roll out the latest Dell hardware from across its entire PC portfolio including its XPS laptops.

Now back to multi-cloud, with Whitten outlining the three things a firm needs to access cloud innovation. First, a set of ground-to-cloud capabilities - which Dell Technologies has approached through Project Alpine, its work to connect storage software to public clouds. Next, cloud-to-ground and "air traffic control" or consolidated deployment monitoring and management. Whitten has welcomed Roshan Navagamuwa, CIO at CVS Health, onto the stage to talk about its work with Dell Technologies in more detail.

"We need a spectrum of technologies to be able to solve our problems," says Navagamuwa. "Dell has that spectrum of technology for us, but just as importantly what we found is it's important to simplify and standardize all of it... that's what I really like about Apex Block Storage for Azure."

Two announcements have just been made in quick succession: Apex Block Storage for AWS, Apex File Storage for AWS. "On the Block side, this means linear scale outperformance, better resiliency, and native mobility," Whitten states. "And on the file side, it means enterprise scale data protection."

Another announcement, in the form Apex Cloud Storage for VMware. "This is our purpose-built cloud platform for VMware virtualized environments," Whitten states, pointing out that it's a good solution for customers looking to move and scale workloads across public cloud, on-prem environments, and existing VMware skillsets.

A short clip of Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks has just been played, to herald the announcement of Apex Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift. “Red Hat brings the open source container ecosystem, and Dell brings the leading infrastructure and automation,” Whitten says. "I totally agree," Hicks responds.

"It moves that requirement on customers, to let them focus on their business and trust and rely on Red Hat's ability to build this platform, maintain it, and Dell's ability to build the infrastructure."

Struggling to keep track of all these new offerings a bit? You're not alone, and Dell has another announcement to make all this a little more manageable. Whitten has just announced Apex Navigator for Multicloud Storage and Apex Navigator for Kubernetes, which will provide that 'air traffic control' which he mentioned earlier. "[Navigator] provides observability across your cloud estates, and helps you optimize it first by letting you activate with mobility, and over time by embedding intelligence into the software that will help you put the right workload in the right place to maximize performance and minimize cost," Whitten declares.

In a final announcement for today, Whitten formally announces a strategic partnership between Dell and Databricks. The firms will work together to empower customers to derive insights from their data more easily. Businesses will be able to use Databricks alongside Dell Object Storage to analyze data where it is, without having to first move it to the cloud.