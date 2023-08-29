Google Cloud Next 2023: All the day-one announcements

Refresh

While we're waiting for the morning keynote session to begin, why not check out some of ITPro's coverage of Google's pre-conference product announcements today?

A raft of new Duet AI features for Workspace were unveiled today, including automated call transcription, real-time video snippet tools, and the ability to 'skip' meetings and get a recap from Duet.

Google also announced the integration of Duet AI for Mandiant Threat Intelligence. The move will see users gain natural language insights into security data, empowering teams and enhancing productivity.

First up this morning is Google chief exec Sundar Pichai. Pichai says Google has been preparing for AI for seven years. It's "AI-first" approach is a source of great excitement at the tech giant - and there's more to come.

"For the last seven years we have taken an AI-first approach, applying AI to make our products radically more helpful. We believe making AI helpful for everyone is the most important way we'll deliver on our mission over the next decade."

Pichai officially announces the general availability of Duet AI in Workspace - you can read more about these changes here.

Pichai announces the expansion of early access to Duet AI for Google Cloud. A raft of new tools and features for developers, not least of all natural language prompts for code refactoring for legacy applications.

Next up is Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. This is an exciting time for Google Cloud, with generative AI marking a step change in how developers and organizations work.

Some big announcements here so far from Kurian. Here's what we're looking at:

General availability of A3 virtual machines from next month. A3 VMs will be powered by Nvidia H100 GPUs and are purpose-built to train and serve "demanding" generative AI workloads and large language models. The launch of the Cloud TPU v5e, described as the "most cost-efficient and accessible cloud TPU to date".

Google Cloud is expanding its partnership with Nvidia, according to Kurian. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has joined the stage with Kurian. "Generative AI is revolutionizing every layer of the computing stack. Our two companies with two of the most talented computing science teams in the world to re-invent cloud infrastructure for generative AI," Huang says. "We're starting at every layer. This is a reimagining of the entire stack."

"We're going to put Nvidia DGX Cloud in GCP," Huang reveals. "DGX Cloud is Nvidia's AI supercomputer. This is where we do our AI research, this is where we optimize our incredible software stacks.

"Generative AI and doing frontier work in this area, is breakthrough, cutting edge computing science. This is a whole new way of doing computing. We're working together [with Google] we're working to re-engineer and re-optimize the software stack."

"Our teams are now starting to build the next-gen processors and infrastructure. Google and ourselves are going to work on the next instances of our next generate AI supercomputer called DGX 'Grace Hopper'," Huang says.

Some Vertex AI-related announcements coming up now from Kurian. Vertex is seeing "very rapid growth" in customers and usage, he says.

Vodafone, Estee Lauder, GM, and IHOP are among some of the brands currently innovating with Vertex AI.

Codey, Vertex AI's coding assistant, delivers up to 25% quality improvement for code generation in code chat, Kurian says. Significant benefits for developers.

New models, such as Meta's Llama2, Code Llama, and Anthropic's Claude 2 are all being added to the Vertex model garden, Kurian says.

Privacy concerns are, naturally, the next topic here for Kurian. There's nothing to fear, though. "When you train and fine-tune your models with Vertex AI with private documents, or data from your SaaS applications or proprietary database, you're not exposing that data to the general foundation models or to Google's consumer service," he says. "You are working with a snapshot of the model, allowing you to train it in a private configuration."

Nenshad Bardoliwalla, director of product management for Vertex AI has boogied his way onto the stage now to give us a run through of some of the AI models available through Vertex AI.

"We made a promise that we were going to add third-party models, open source models with our first-party models," he says. "The full capabilities of Vertex are available with Llama 2." "When you use, Vertex, there's no drama with this Llama."

"Just a few days ago, Meta released the new Code Llama models. I'm pleased to tell you that if you go into the Vertex model garden, Code Llama is now available for all our partners.

Thomas Kurian is back on the stage to announce that Google will expand general availability of Vertex AI Search. "Vertex AI Search is modern enterprise search that retrieves information and synthesizes it from your document repositories, databases, SaaS applications, website, and entire intranet."

This is essentially Google Search for "all your enterprise data". "It's multi-modal, you can search in text and images, it's multi-turn, allowing you to refine search results."

Nenshad Bardoliwalla is back now with another glimpse into Vertex AI Search. He's building a Search application through Vertex. This appears very streamlined and convenient for customers. The entire process is done and dusted in no time.

We're onto Duet AI announcements now, and Kurian certainly appears bullish on this front. "Google Search simplified the complexity of the internet for every user behind a simple search box. In the same way, Duet Ai simplifies the sophistication of generative AI models behind an integrated chat experience. "Duet AI in Workspace gives everyone a writing helper, a spreadsheet expert, a project manager, a note taker for meetings, and a creative visual designer."

Aparna Pappu VP & GM for Google Workspace is on the stage now to give us a glimpse into some of the exciting new Duet AI features for Workspace.

"Workspace has been bringing the magic of AI to our users for almost a decade. That history and experience enabled us to bring the power of Google's latest large language models to all our products in record time," she says.

"Thousands of companies" and over one million people are already using Duet AI in Workspace, Pappu reveals.

There have been over 300 new feature launches for Workspace in the last 12-months alone, Pappu says. These product investments appear to be paying off, she adds. Workspace now has over 10 million paying customers. Serious numbers here.

Google wants to go from a "prompt-base interaction" with Duet to a more "much richer, contextual interaction". The tool takes into account what you're working on - that could be an email, documents, spreadsheets, for example. It will generate summaries and offers creative ideas for users. "And soon, even taking action on behalf," Pappu says.

I'm sure we can all agree that if Duet takes the edge off organizing spreadsheets, we'd all be much happier.

Duet AI can give you a helping hand in meeting presentations, Pappu says. Google Meet will now include a real-time teleprompter. This follows the users' voice as they read their notes. The speech recognition system keeps up with the user even if they get ahead of themselves or say things on the fly.

Duet AI note-taking capabilities will also take the edge off meetings. Meeting summaries, recaps, and video snippets for key talking points.

Duet can also attend meetings on your behalf, take notes, and give you an insightful recap of the call. No more video calls? Count us all in, Google.

Brad Calder, VP & GM Google Cloud Platform and Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud is our next speaker in the keynote session this morning. He's going to give us a run down of the new Duet AI features rolling out across Google Cloud.

"Duet AI can serve as your expert advisor for Google Cloud. Today we're excited to expand our Duet AI in Google Cloud preview with new capabilities and general availability later this year," he says.

"Duet provides AI assistance for deploying your applications with standard capabilities like code generation. But Duet goes further with an expert assistant across your entire software development lifecycle."

The productivity boosts unlocked through Duet AI are quite remarkable, Calder says. "Duet can perform the tasks you can expect from a traditional code assistant. But the model powering Duet is not a generic model, it provides context aware assistance." Duet offers code generation, code citation, can design and publish APIs, can help secure applications and migrate and modernize applications.

Priyanka Vergadia, staff developer advocate at Google Cloud is showing us how to refactor legacy code with Duet AI. It's remarkably efficient, refactoring C++ to Go in a matter of seconds.

Legacy code refactoring is traditionally a time-consuming, costly process. Duet has nailed it without breaking a sweat.

New Duet AI features for BigQuery are a source of great excitement, Calder says.

BigQuery is getting a big boost through Vertex AI. Models are coming to BigQuery to "make is fast and easy to use GenAI with your data," Calder says.

Duet AI is now being rolled out to Google's database migration service. This will drastically streamline a traditionally cumbersome process, Calder says.

Thomas Kurian is back on the stage now. Next up we'll be hearing about the latest Google security announcements.

Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia will be steering us through a raft of generative AI security announcements.

"Today, we are launching Mandiant Hunt for Chronicle. Security teams can now get threat hunting on their Chronicle data, using frontline intelligence to expose attacker activity before it negatively affects your organizations."

Mandia says this is the equivalent of adding "thousands of security experts to your team overnight".

Mandia says Google's secure-by-design cloud platform represents a strong foundation for firms to base their security operations on. "Google Cloud had 75% fewer critical and high severity vulnerabilities since 2020 than one of the major cloud providers, and 60% fewer vulnerabilities than the other major cloud provider," Mandia says.

Ai is going to "change the game" for security. And Duet AI is going to lead this charge, Mandia says.

Duet AI helps support and enhance security in three distinct ways. 1. "By generating AI summaries to describe threats." 2. "By searching for patterns in your security data to determine if you've been affected." 3. "By recommending actions to take, both in response to alerts, but by proactively improving security by shutting down attack paths."

Duet AI offers in-depth, human-readable threat summaries and gives security practitioners actionable insights on how they can mitigate current threats and prevent future risks.

Thomas Kurian is back on the stage now to round things off in today's keynote session.

Google Cloud is continually expanding its partner ecosystem, Kurian says. It certainly is an exciting time for the organization, and much of this is being driven by advances in generative AI and the appetite among global businesses.

"We're grateful for the thousands of partners who are investing to develop solutions with Google Cloud. We showed today the three most important ingredients that will power this next chapter digital transformation: 1. Our world-class platform and infrastructure for building AI. 2. Our always-on collaborator, Duet AI, to help use AI in both Workspace and Cloud. 3. Our investment in your success across all industries and business functions, together with our broad partner ecosystem."

Kurian says that Google's partner ecosystem is "building a new path to cloud". A strong finish from the chief exec there and an optimistic outlook for the months ahead.