Google Cloud Next London 2023: All the day-one announcements
Keep up-to-date with all the day-one announcements from Google Cloud Next London 2023
Welcome to ITPro's coverage of Google Cloud Next London 2023. The morning sessions are due to begin shortly, so make sure you stay tuned for all the latest insights and announcements from the conference.
As with the US conference in August, you can expect a raft of announcements and sessions relating to generative AI, Google Workspace, and all the latest developments at Google Cloud.
We'll be on the ground all day today, so we've got you covered.
Good morning from London's Tobacco Dock, where things are getting underway. The keynote session is set to kick off at 9:00 BST, and we'll be bringing you all the latest news as it comes.
