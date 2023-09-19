Oracle CloudWorld 2023: Live reports from the main keynotes

Refresh

Catz says that Loblaw had "one of the largest SAP databases." 180TBs in fact that have successfully been moved to Oracle Cloud. This cloud journey has been a six-year one so far, according to Markwell. Given the size and importance of the data, he says it was not without risk. As such, the company had a very rigorous selection process. "Making sure we had a platform in the cloud that was performant enough and cost effective enough to run at the profile we needed it too [was important]," he says. "I was also looking for a partner who was in it with us. Who felt as much a part of our success as we did. There were many applicants for the role. Oracle came out on top."

The migration involved just 6 hours of downtime and has been in operation for six months now.

Markwell says a lot of power lies in the firm's customer loyalty programme, where points can be earned and redeemed. He added: "What makes me excited is our focus not just on the products and services we offer but how we operate. We’ve made commitments to reduce food waste from our storees, eliminate non-recyclable plastics from our supply chain and reach net zero all to help Canadians.”

Now Catz is joined by David Markwell EVP & Chief Technology & Analytics Officer at Loblaw Companies Limited whose mission, according to Markwell is to 'help Canadians live well."

Talk turns to AI.



Goltermann says: "AI will be one of the biggest topics here. AI for us really starts with industry. When we’re sitting down with financial institutions, that’s very different than a life sciences company that’s using AI to cure cancer. We’re helping [our clients] think through how to build through the staff and skills they need." She added that research has shown that only just over one third (35%) of companies have what they need to actually successfully move their strategy from theory to reality. However, the numbers are even less impressive when it comes to AI, falling ti less than 5%. Goltermann says when it comes to AI, AON is “Moving fast, but thoughtfully.” She continued: "AI will make us wildly more efficient with the basics. What takes weeks now takes seconds. So we’re thrilled to be a part of the AI conversation with leading firms like Oracle.”

While technology is a big part of the solution for many companies (whether it's solving issues or driving innovation forward), Catz highlighted that tech alone isn't the whole answer.



"In many ways it’s not the technology that’s hard. It’s the people who say ‘I’ve got to keep using what [I've been using]," adding that change management is a big part of it.

Goltermann says: "Time is so valuable, we have to make sure we're building all of our strategies in the areas that matter. By building on Oracle CX Cloud, it’s possible in a way it wasn’t before."

Goltermann says the company is driven by client needs and focuses on three key areas: Building customer intimacy and the relationships, being relevant and driving impact.

Closing the first exec chat, Catz talks about the importance of trusted partnerships. Catz: “They can’t tell where we end and you start. That’s the joy for us.”

Khosrowshahi says 35% of brands use Uber Direct. "If you order an iPhone from Apple you can get it same day," he says. He adds this is powered by Oracle and Uber technologies. “It’s one of our most exciting new initiatives."

Catz references the fact that Khosrowshahi sometimes gets behind of the wheel himself. "In order to understand you have to put yourself in the shoes of the customer," he says in response. "For us really balancing this growth and profitability has been a skill that has been a learned skill. Oracle Cloud has grown with us. Oracle has been a big big part of our transformation to grow, and to grow profitably."



Catz, smiling, responds with " Every time I see an Uber go by I think 'We’re a little part of that."

Catz says she'll be joined in her keynote by 5 company execs who she labelled as "truly courageous" adding "They use those things [like change or challenges] as motivation to move forward and advance. And they grab technology and change…"



Catz entrance is no less inspirational and upbeat as the video played before her entrance. Enthusiastically, she addresses the assembled audience:



“This is so fantastic. Together we can do pretty much everything. Between all of you and us, this is a truly stunning money for all of us. For technology, for people and for doing things that many of us weren’t even sure were possibe. "We get to celebrate and learn from each other. Today’s keynote is really focused on all of you. On teaching and learning and sharing. And showing what’s possible when you have the right technology and the right mindset. I think you’re going to learn a lot… "We’ve tried to reorientate our entire company around you. The fact you’re all in Las Vegas really means a lot to us. So thank you for everything.



I also want to thank our partners and our sponsors for this event. Again, sharing, learning and collaborating together. Finally, I want to thank my employees, my team. And as you all know, it’s only the beginning. Very very exciting.”

Theme of this opening keynote is “Putting customer success at the heart of everything” and Catz, according to Oracle, will be joined by "leaders of innovative companies."

Now playing 'Final Countdown' as we, literally, countdown to the main event. Room very full. Looks like standing room only at the back.

While it's only day one of Oracle CloudWorld, the tech giant has already made a raft of announcements. We've listed them below but expect Safra et al to go into more detail on a few of the key ones during her keynote session, which starts in just a few minutes.



Here are the headlines so far:



