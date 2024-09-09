SuiteWorld 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of Oracle SuiteWorld 2024 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Held in parallel to Oracle CloudWorld 2024, we've got a packed agenda for both conferences over the next few days, starting with the opening SuiteWorld keynote at Caesar's Forum at 3pm today.

NetSuite’s Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg will open proceedings this afternoon, giving us a run down of all the latest news and announcements at the company.

The theme for the keynote is 'All Systems Grow' and will focus on looking at “fresh strategies” to fuel growth, including information on NetSuite’s AI capabilities straight from the experts who helped design them.