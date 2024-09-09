SuiteWorld 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen
ITPro is live on the ground in Las Vegas today for Oracle SuiteWorld 2024 – follow our rolling coverage to keep tabs on all the latest news and announcements
Welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of Oracle SuiteWorld 2024 from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Held in parallel to Oracle CloudWorld 2024, we've got a packed agenda for both conferences over the next few days, starting with the opening SuiteWorld keynote at Caesar's Forum at 3pm today.
NetSuite’s Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg will open proceedings this afternoon, giving us a run down of all the latest news and announcements at the company.
The theme for the keynote is 'All Systems Grow' and will focus on looking at “fresh strategies” to fuel growth, including information on NetSuite’s AI capabilities straight from the experts who helped design them.
At last years SuiteWorld, NetSuite unveiled a cross platform generative AI tool for producing context-driven anywhere on the platform. This works for creating emails, product documentation, or reports. Have a more in depth read of our coverage about this tool here:
SuiteWorld 2023: NetSuite unveils new cross-platform generative AI tools
We’re heading over to the media and analyst lounge now, ahead of the keynote.
Today’s NetSuite keynote is taking place at Caesar’s Palace, a hotel and casino well known on the strip.
Netsuite also talked up generative AI at its last SuiteWorld conference which you can read up on here:
NetSuite's approach to AI is unlike any other, but will its customers follow?
Like its owner, Oracle, Netsuite feels like it’s well-placed to deliver quality generative AI tools that are integrated right into the platform.
While we wait, why not check out some of our other recent NetSuite coverage:
NetSuite doubles down on localized AI with UK, EMEA product launches
The firm introduced new features to address ESG reporting problems and surface more data insights for EMEA customers. A suite-wide generative AI tool was also unveiled, so expect today’s keynote to talk about the technology some more.
Most Popular
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.