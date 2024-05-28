WithSecure Sphere 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Refresh

While we're waiting for the opening session to begin, check out our conference preview coverage, detailing all the company's recent goings on and its drive to target mid-market customers.

(Image credit: ITPro/Solomon Klappholz)

It's a lovely morning here in Helsinki and the sun is shining at the WithSecure headquarters.

We've got several sessions to look forward to today, including a talk from former president of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, exploring the role of cyber security in protecting European organizations amidst a period of geopolitical unrest.

Generative AI and its potential in cyber security operations will be a key focus on day-one here at WithSecure Sphere, with sessions examining the use of the technology to support frontline practitioners, drive productivity, and keep companies safe.