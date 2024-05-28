WithSecure Sphere 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen
ITPro is live on the ground in Helsinki for WithSecure SPHERE 2024 – follow all the news, updates, and announcements as they happen
Welcome to ITPro's coverage of WithSecure Sphere 2024 live from Helsinki.
It's the first day here in the Finnish capital, and we have a busy agenda to look forward to, including the opening keynote with CEO Antti Koskela a little later on today. Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates, and announcements on the ground from Helsinki throughout the day.
While we're waiting for the opening session to begin, check out our conference preview coverage, detailing all the company's recent goings on and its drive to target mid-market customers.
• WithSecure’s generative AI focus could be the key to its mid-market push
It's a lovely morning here in Helsinki and the sun is shining at the WithSecure headquarters.
We've got several sessions to look forward to today, including a talk from former president of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, exploring the role of cyber security in protecting European organizations amidst a period of geopolitical unrest.
Generative AI and its potential in cyber security operations will be a key focus on day-one here at WithSecure Sphere, with sessions examining the use of the technology to support frontline practitioners, drive productivity, and keep companies safe.