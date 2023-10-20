Forrester: The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM OpenPages

Cost savings and business benefits enabled by IBM OpenPages

Organizations around the world are facing ever-increasing governance, risk, and compliance challenges. OpenPages is a governance, risk, and compliance solution that uses business analytics and intelligence to assess enterprise risk across an organization.

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying IBM OpenPages. 

The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of IBM OpenPages on their organizations.

